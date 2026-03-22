Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar predicts a BJP government in West Bengal with TMC winning under 100 seats. He criticized CM Mamata Banerjee's remarks against the PM, while she slammed the BJP as a 'party of thieves' during a recent event.

BJP government will be formed in West Bengal: Sukanta Majumdar

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday expressed confidence that the BJP government will be formed in West Bengal and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will win less than 100 seats. Speaking to ANI, Union Minister Majumdar said the BJP has complete trust in the public and they will teach a lesson to the Mamata Banerjee-led government. "The BJP government will be formed in West Bengal and TMC will win less than 100 seats. We have complete trust in the public and they will teach a lesson to the Mamata Banerjee-led government," Majumdar said.

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The Union Minister said Mamata Banerjee is a unique leader in the whole country as no other Chief Minister uses such derogatory words for the Prime Minister. "Even the CPI(M) Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, doesn't do that. You'll find only Mamata Banerjee. Now, only God can save West Bengal," he said.

Mamata Banerjee hits back, calls BJP 'party of thieves'

The remarks come after Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the BJP government in centre, over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue, declaring that she will continue the fight against it while vowing that she won't let PM Modi snatch away the rights of the people. She went on to describe the BJP as a "party of thieves, goons, and traitors". The West Bengal CM was attending the Eid al-Fitr celebrations, which were held at Red Road in the heart of Central Kolkata today.

"People's names were deleted in SIR. I went from Kolkata to Delhi, from Calcutta High Court to the Supreme Court for this. I hope that people's rights are safeguarded. I stand with everyone in Bengal, with all castes, communities and creeds. I will continue this fight. We will not let Modi ji snatch away our rights. You are trying to forcibly control our Govt, you want to impose President's Rule. Still, we won't be scared. Jo darte hain, wo marte hain. Jo ladte hain, wo zindagi mein kamyab hote hain (Those who fight, are sucessful in their lives). BJP is a party of thieves and goons, a party of traitors. There are also traitors who take money from the BJP to divide votes. To them, I would say - Muddai lakh bura chahe to kya hota hai, wahi hota hai jo manzoore khuda hota hai (No matter how much an adversary wishes ill, only that which is destined by God happens)," said Banerjee.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

The West Bengal Assembly elections will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29, 2026. West Bengal has a total of 6,45,61,152 electors as per the Election Commission of India, including 6,44,52,609 general electors and 1,08,543 service voters. The state has 5,23,229 young electors aged 18-19 years. (ANI)