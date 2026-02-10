SP chief Akhilesh Yadav slams UP CM Yogi Adityanath for his 'Babri Masjid' remarks, accusing the BJP of turning communal when fearing defeat. He also mocked Yogi's use of the Urdu word 'Qayamat'. Dimple Yadav criticised the state's law and order.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his remarks on "Babri Masjid," stating that "BJP turns communal" when they fear losing power.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Taking a jibe at Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav also urged the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to not use words like 'Qayamat' given his opposition to Urdu. "Ask him not to use Urdu words like 'Qayamat'. A CM who was against Urdu is now uttering words like 'Qayamat'. Use some other words. When CM is cornered, BJP weakens; they fear losing power, and they turn communal. The more the fear, the more communal they are," he said.

SP MP Dimple Yadav also slammed the UP government over the law and order condition in the state. "What is the condition of law and order today in UP. What is the condition of women there? How many cases of rapes and such incidents are happening? This Govt is doing nothing," she said.

Yogi Adityanath's Remarks on Babri Masjid

This comes after Yogi Adityanath asserted that the Babri Masjid will never be rebuilt and warned those "who are dreaming of it" to abide by the law of the land.

Addressing a gathering in Barabanki, CM Yogi said, "Those who are dreaming of the Babri structure, to them I would like to say Judgement Day (Qayamat ka din) will never come. Don't live for the Judgement Day. Learn to live by the rules in India. Abide by the law of the land. Otherwise, if someone breaks the rules, the path will lead them straight to hell. If someone is dreaming of going to heaven by breaking laws, their dream would never materialise."

Yogi also took a jibe at the opportunists, "Some opportunists remember Lord Ram when they face crises and forget Him later. So, Lord Ram has also forgotten them. They will not succeed now. They will never go forward now," he said.

Invoking the incident of former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav's order to fire at karsevaks in Ayodhya in 1990, Yogi said, "There is no place for these 'Ramdrohis' now; there is no place for those who fire bullets at Ram bhakts".

Background of the Ayodhya Dispute

The Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992, in Ayodhya by a large group of 'kar sevaks', and the metaphorical foundation stone of the Ram Mandir was laid. In the aftermath of the incident, riots broke out in different parts of the country, and over 1,000 people were killed.

In November 2019, after decades of dispute, the Supreme Court ordered that the disputed land in Ayodhya be handed over to a government-run trust for the construction of the Ram Mandir. The Ayodhya Ram Mandir was inaugurated in January 2024. (ANI)