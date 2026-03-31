Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced BJP's plans to make Assam a 'contributing' state. Key promises include a Uniform Civil Code, laws against 'love and land jihad,' enforcing the Illegal Immigrants Expulsion Act, and creating 2 lakh jobs.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday emphasised that after coming to power, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will take Assam to a position where it will contribute to the nation as a contributing factor in its growth trajectory rather than remaining as a dependent State.

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New Legislation and Social Reforms

Speaking at a press conference, Sarma highlighted that the BJP will bring a Uniform Civil Code in the State without disrupting the rights of the tribal and ethnic communities of Assam. The government will also bring tough legislation against love jihad and land jihad. "Once we come back to power, without disturbing the rights of the tribal and other ethnic communities of Assam, we will bring a Uniform Civil Code within a period of three months. We are also bringing tough legislation against love jihad and land jihad," he said.

Action on Illegal Immigration and Encroachment

Sarma further noted that the Illegal Immigrants Expulsion Act 1950 will also be enforced, which will authorise the legal expulsion of illegal immigrants within 24 hours. "We will also empower the District Commissioners of Assam to enforce the Illegal Immigrants Expulsion Act 1950, whereby a District Collector or District Magistrate is authorised to evict a foreigner within 24 hours," he said. We will unleash a legal battle against the illegal encroachers in our land. We will secure the last inch of our land from the Bangladeshi infiltrators, he added.

Employment and Social Welfare Promises

Speaking on the employment sector, the Assam Chief Minister stressed that at least 2 lakh job opportunities will be created for the youth. Along with this, the government also aims to ensure an enhancement in monthly reimbursement for women, allocation of shelters to the poorer section of the society, and increase the daily wages of tea garden workers. "We have committed that we'll create 2 lakh government jobs, enhance monthly reimbursement to women from Rs 1500 to Rs 3000, and in a phased manner, we will provide shelter by constructing houses for 15 lakh poorest of the poor people. We will also give land rights to our tea garden workers and increase their daily wages," he said. We will also try to make our 40 lakh women self-help group members into Lakhpati Didis, he added.

Infrastructure and Economic Vision

Furthermore, Sarma said that the government is working on the "one district, one medical and engineering college and university." He noted that Rs 5 lakh crore will be spent in creating new infrastructure in the road sector, aviation, railway, and inland water transport. "So, in a nutshell, we will put Assam on a position to contribute to India's growth rather than remaining as a dependent State," he said.

The polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. (ANI)