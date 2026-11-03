Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra has accused the Congress government of targeting Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy through a politically motivated sting operation, demanding a transparent probe into the ongoing controversy.

Vijayendra Accuses Congress of Targeting Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 3 (ANI): Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President BY Vijayendra launched a sharp counter-offensive against the ruling Congress administration, alleging that the state government has targeted Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy over the sting operation issue. Speaking to the media, Vijayendra said that the Congress government is deliberately targeting HDK instead of ordering a fair investigation into the alleged sting operation. "The Chief Minister himself raised the issue of sting operations in the Cabinet meeting. Now instead of investigating who is behind it, who is the mastermind and who is financing it, the government is trying to fix H.D. Kumaraswamy. This is politically motivated," Vijayendra said.

Allegations of Misuse of Sting Operations

He alleged that the Congress government has a history of using sting operations and CD factories for blackmail and political gains. "The so-called CD factory which was earlier at the KPCC office has now shifted to Vidhana Soudha. Even Congress MLAs themselves are asking who is the mastermind behind it. Ministers are living in fear that their CDs will be released," he claimed. Vijayendra also demanded that Chief Minister DK Shivakumar order a comprehensive, impartial probe into the sting operation controversy and take it to its logical conclusion. He said that politics in Karnataka has never stooped to such a low level and that such tactics are creating disgust among the public towards politicians.

Leadership Crisis and Internal Factionalism

Vijayendra further launched a scathing attack on the ruling Congress party, following the Sting Operation controversy and claimed that internal factionalism and an intense hunger for power have triggered an escalating leadership crisis. “On one side, no development work is happening in the state. On the other side, due to thirst for power, there is an allegation that a sting operation has been done - this is what is being heard from within the Congress party circles itself,” Vijayendra said. The BJP state president claimed that the fallout from the controversy would inevitably reach the highest levels of the government, exacerbating existing fissures among senior party leaders. “Somewhere this will come and fall at the feet of the Chief Minister. The pressure to change the Chief Minister has already started within the Congress party, and in the coming days it will increase even more," BY Vijayendra said. (ANI)