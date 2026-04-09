BJP leaders in Mandya protested against Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's 'poisonous snake' remark targeting the RSS. They demanded his arrest, calling it 'hate speech' and filed a police complaint. A similar complaint was filed in Assam.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers staged a protest against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over the latter's "poisonous snake" jibe at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in an election rally in Assam. The protest was held outside the Mandya SP office in Karnataka on Wednesday.

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The BJP workers demanded that Kharge be arrested for his remarks against their party and the RSS. Labelling Kharge's remarks as "hate speech", the BJP workers alleged that Congress has attempted to incite Muslims. BJP leaders, including Manjunath, Prasanna, Hosahalli Shivu, Shivakumar Aaradhya, Nithyananda, Madaraja Arasu, Mahantappa, and others, participated in the protest and filed a formal complaint with the Mandya SP.

Police Complaint Filed in Assam

Earlier on Tuesday, Assam BJP lodged a police complaint against Kharge at Basistha police station in Guwahati for allegedly making derogatory speech against the BJP and RSS.

'Appeasement Politics' Accusation

BJP leader Rabjib Kumar Sarmah denounced the remarks made by Kharge and accused Congress of practising appeasement politics to garner Muslim votes. "Mallikarjun Kharge held an election rally today in Assam's Shribhumi district. And in that election rally, he compared the BJP and RSS with a poisonous snake. And said, 'If someone is offering Namaz or reading the Quran, even at that time if a poisonous snake is seen, then one should leave the Namaz or the Quran there and come and kill it. And the Bharatiya Janata Party and the RSS are also like this, like a poisonous snake. So as soon as they see it, Muslim people should kill the BJP and the RSS. This is what Mallikarjun Kharge has said," he said.

"Through this, Kharge has tried to prove that the Congress party today only does politics of Muslim appeasement, does politics only to satisfy Muslims. And it has become clear that they try to humiliate and neglect the Sanatani system and the Hindu society as much as they can," he added.

Remarks Amount to 'Treason': Manoj Tiwari

Meanwhile, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari called Kharge's remarks objectionable and said that it amounts to "treason". He accused the Congress of acting in despair due to fear of defeat and said that the country will "punish them". (ANI)