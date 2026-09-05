Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subhash lambasted CM Revanth Reddy for equating the patriotism of AIMIM's Owaisi brothers with that of PM Modi and Amit Shah, alleging it's a move for votes in upcoming Hyderabad municipal elections.

BJP Slams CM's Comparison

Telangana BJP chief spokesperson NV Subhash on Saturday criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for comparing the patriotism of AIMIM leaders Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi to that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Speaking to ANI, Subhash said, "We object to Revanth Reddy comparing Asaduddin Owaisi with patriotic leaders like Amit Shah and PM Modi. First, both are ideologically different leaders, and comparing apples with oranges is not acceptable in that."

Condemning the statement, BJP Chief Spokesperson NV Subhash accused the Chief Minister of political opportunism and alleged that he has soft ties with the AIMIM ahead of the upcoming local municipal corporation elections. "Just to get some kind of votes in the upcoming corporation elections, Revanth Reddy has suddenly become a friend. Whereas earlier, on different political platforms, he has criticised AIMIM brothers... Not only that, he has attended Akbaruddin Owaisi's daughter's wedding in London. He has met so many anti-nationals in London who are always in a mood of disrespecting the Indian Constitution, Indian democracy and the Modi government. We really wonder how this has led him to start praising just the Owaisi brothers on that. We condemn that. When we see that suddenly he has become a very good friend, something is going on in that," he added.

Reddy Defends Owaisi Brothers' Patriotism

The controversy erupted after CM Revanth Reddy, speaking at the inauguration of the Chanchalguda-Santosh Nagar Steel Flyover in Hyderabad, defended the AIMIM leadership against allegations of being anti-national.

Addressing the crowd, Revanth Reddy declared with "emphasis and responsibility" as Chief Minister that the Owaisi brothers are patriots who are "no less in patriotism to Narendra Modi and Amit Shah" when it comes to safeguarding the nation. "In politics, we can say something different. But in patriotism, no one can point a finger at Asaduddin and Akbar sahab; they are patriots. I want to say with certainty... with the responsibility of the Chief Minister's position, I want to say... they are no less than Narendra Modi or Amit Shah in patriotism, in protecting the country... these people are never going to step back," Reddy stated.

AIMIM Reciprocates Support for Reddy's Leadership

During the same event, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi reciprocated the gesture, stating that his party supports the Telangana government specifically due to trust in Revanth Reddy’s personal leadership rather than an alignment with the Congress party "Several Congress leaders are seated here. With due apologies to them, I want to say that if we are extending support, we are doing so in the name of Revanth Reddy, not in the name of any party," Owaisi said.

The exchange highlights the growing political rivalry in Greater Hyderabad as parties prepare for the municipal elections. The BJP has consistently described the increasing closeness between the Congress and AIMIM as an unholy alliance, while Chief Minister Revanth Reddy maintains that political differences should not affect communal harmony or call into question national allegiance. (ANI)