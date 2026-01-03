Haryana Minister Mahipal Dhanda attacked Rahul Gandhi, saying his words don't resonate and he works with 'anti-national forces'. BJP's Gourav Vallabh also called for a probe into Gandhi's foreign trips, linking them to foreign interference.

Haryana Minister Slams Rahul Gandhi's Credibility

Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda has launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that his statements do not resonate with either the people of Haryana or Congress workers themselves. Speaking to ANI on Friday, Dhanda claimed that Congress members will not listen to a person who collaborates with "Anti-national forces". "He (Rahul Gandhi) has come to tell his party members things that the people of Haryana or Congress workers do not want to hear at all... No Congress leader can say that Rahul Gandhi is speaking wrong... The person who collaborates with anti-national forces, goes abroad and reads the script given by them to insult India or holds tea-parties with such people, Congress members are not going to listen to such a person," he said.

BJP Demands Probe Into Rahul Gandhi's Foreign Visits

BJP leader Gourav Vallabh on Friday said that an investigation must be launched into Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visits abroad, which propels foreign leaders to "interfere in Indian matters", referring to New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani's letter on Umar Khalid. Vallabh, while talking to ANI, referred to Mamdani's letter on Umar Khalid, an accused in the North East Delhi riots larger Conspiracy case. He said, "I would urge the Mayor of New York that he lives in America, he should talk about America and not interfere in any way in India's internal matters because India will not tolerate it.. No work will be done in the country based on your letter, pressure, or narrative-building. Whenever LoP Rahul Gandhi goes abroad, such letters come. There should be an investigation into who he meets and what he tells them, which leads people to send such letters to India. This matter should be investigated."

BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday of having recurring links to an "anti-India lobby" operating abroad. (ANI)