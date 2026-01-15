BJP leaders accused Mamata Banerjee and TMC of 'false propaganda' against central agencies after the Calcutta HC quashed a plea on ED raids. N Ramchander Rao and Sudhanshu Trivedi welcomed the verdict and slammed the CM for defending I-PAC.

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao on Thursday accused Trinamool Congress and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of "spreading false propaganda against the central agencies", after Calcutta High Court quashed the TMC petition against the recent ED raids on the I-PAC premises and the residence of its Director, Pratik Jain, in Kolkata. The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday disposed of TMC's plea after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that "nothing was seized" from the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) premises. The court adjourned the matter until the Supreme Court disposes of the Special Leave Petition.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said, "TMC and its leader, Mamata Banerjee, have been spreading false information to the people that many of the papers were seized, and then ED came and tried to harass them and all. Now, the High Court declined to grant any relief to TMC. This shows how the West Bengal TMC and the West Bengal government are trying to spread false propaganda against the central agencies..." He further levelled allegations against TMC of hiding certain documents from the investigating agencies, adding that "there is something behind the entire episode." "It was Mamata Banerjee who actually took away many documents from the office. This shows that there is something behind the entire episode, that there are certain documents which the TMC did not want to be given to the investigating agencies...," the BJP President accused.

BJP MP Welcomes Court's Decision

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Wednesday welcomed the Calcutta High Court's decision to dispose of the TMC's plea seeking protection of the "political data" in connection with the ED raids. The BJP leader slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly obstructing the January 8 ED raid and "defending a private firm" (I-PAC).

'Constitution in Danger'

Launching a scathing attack, Trivedi claimed that "the Constitution is in danger" in the INDIA bloc-ruled states. He further mocked the TMC for outsourcing strategic consultancy, saying the party leadership is "incompetent" in formulating strategy.

TMC Leadership Questioned

Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "The way the High Court in West Bengal dismissed the Trinamool Congress's claim today has made it constitutionally clear that the Trinamool Congress's claim was entirely unjustified from both a moral and constitutional standpoint. However, this process also raises several political questions. This is the first time in India's history that a political party has come forward to defend a private institution. If your claim is true that all of your party's strategy was with a private institution, it means that the top leadership of the Trinamool Congress believes that all its senior leaders and workers are incompetent and completely incapable of formulating a strategy."

Further, he claimed that the TMC chief, Mamata Banerjee, does not trust West Bengal police or her party members, as she herself arrived at the I-PAC office during the raids. (ANI)