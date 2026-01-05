BJP National Spokesperson C R Kesavan slammed the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, accusing it of dynastic politics, corruption, and being 'anti-Hindu'. He said people now call it the 'Dynastic Munnetra Kazhagam', reflecting growing public discontent.

BJP Accuses DMK of Dynastic Politics, Anti-Hindu Agenda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson C R Kesavan on Monday launched a sharp attack on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu, accusing it of dynastic politics, corruption and pursuing what he termed an "anti-people" and "anti-Hindu" agenda.

Speaking to ANI, Kesavan said that people in Tamil Nadu were increasingly referring to the DMK as the "Dynastic Munnetra Kazhagam," reflecting growing public discontent with the party and its leadership. "The people of Tamil Nadu are now labelling the DMK, Dynastic Munnetra Kazhagam. HM Amit Shah very truly reflected the prevailing sentiment in Tamil Nadu when he said the people had made up their mind to defeat, resolve and reject the DMK government, which has now become synonymous with corruption... The people are opposing the anti-people rule of the DMK, whose only goal is now to anoint MK Stalin to the top position... We have all known the anti-Hindu ideology of the DMK," he said.

Amit Shah's Two-Day Visit to Tamil Nadu

Kesavan's remarks came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Tamil Nadu on Sunday on a two-day visit, during which he attended the valedictory function of the "Tamilagam Thalai Nimira Tamilanin Payanam" campaign yatra, led by Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran. Amit Shah will participate in the "Namma Ooru Modi Pongal" celebrations to be held in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu today. Union Home Minister Shah is also scheduled to visit the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam, Tiruchirappalli, to offer prayers before participating in the Modi Pongal festivities at Mannarpuram.

Shah Predicts NDA Win in 2026, Confirms AIADMK Alliance

On Sunday, addressing a massive gathering at the closing ceremony of state BJP President Nainar Nagenthran's marathon yatra, Shah declared, "In April 2026, an NDA government will be formed in Tamil Nadu."

Highlighting previous electoral wins in recent years, he said, "2024 and 2025 were years of victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party; now, 2026 will be the year we bring that mandate to Tamil Nadu and Bengal." The Home Minister urged citizens of Tamil Nadu to align themselves and join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "vision of a developed India."

Shah's speech served as a formal confirmation of the BJP's alliance strategy to oppose the ruling DMK. He announced that the BJP is prepared to lead a "strong alliance" with the AIADMK and other regional partners. "The alliance of BJP with AIADMK and others will have its final fight against Congress and DMK," Shah said.

The Home Minister criticised the current administration, labelling the DMK government as "the most corrupt government" in the country. He accused the ruling party of failing, saying, "The DMK government has failed on every front. If the most corrupt government is anywhere in the whole of India, then unfortunately, it is in Tamil Nadu."