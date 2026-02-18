BJP's ANS Prasad slammed the TN Interim Budget, alleging the DMK-led state is in decline, with growth only benefiting party members. He called the budget a 'mirage', accusing the govt of ignoring protests and failing on development initiatives.

BJP Slams DMK's 'Mirage' Budget

BJP Spokesperson ANS Prasad has slammed the Tamil Nadu Interim Budget 2026-27, alleging that the DMK government has led the state down a path of decline by neglecting the people's welfare, failing to announce any proper or planned development initiatives in key sectors such as finance, economy, industry, and those directly impacting public well-being.

Prasad also alleged that the so-called double-digit high economic growth has evidently benefited only the DMK's family members, as well as its MLAs, MPs, district secretaries, and local body representatives.

"Chief Minister Stalin and Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu must recognise this reality. Overall, this "mirage" budget from the anti-people DMK government, following the Dravidian model, resembles a serialised story in Dinathanthi or Kannitheevu, extravagantly praising the Chief Minister with falsehoods in various ways, leaving the people of Tamil Nadu with nothing but disappointment," he said.

He further stated that, having deceived the people of Tamil Nadu with false promises during the last elections to secure victory, Chief Minister Stalin has, over the past five years, ignored the ongoing protests by teachers, doctors, engineers, farmers, persons with disabilities, nurses, road workers, anganwadi workers, and members of all related associations.

"This inhumane DMK government has not addressed any section of the people's demands, even in its final budget, where Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu has delivered a budget speech filled solely with untruths, seemingly setting aside his conscience, in line with Chief Minister Stalin's approach," Prasad added.

ANS Prasad stated that the DMK government has failed to protect the people of Tamil Nadu and has forfeited its eligibility to do so. "Is the Dravidian model's policy one that further impoverishes the poor, hinders their progress, shatters their dreams, erodes their trust, and uses looted, corrupt funds to offer festival gifts and deceive women with so-called entitlement amounts? Why have details regarding the North Chennai Development Project works been omitted? Why has there been no announcement about the funds allocated for cleaning the Cooum River in Chennai? Is this an agricultural budget, or one that rides on the backs of farmers like a ghost, designed to deceive them?" said Prasad.

DMK Cites 'Unprecedented Fiscal Challenges' from Union Govt

Earlier on Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said that the State is facing unprecedented fiscal challenges due to actions by the Union Government, alleging denial of funds, a reduction in tax revenues, and the imposition of conditions that have strained Tamil Nadu's finances.

Speaking in the assembly while presenting the interim budget, Thennarasu said that in a federal polity, States have often been treated unfairly, but the scale of challenges Tamil Nadu faces in the current financial year is unprecedented. He said the Union Government has denied sanctions for major infrastructure projects, withheld funds under Centrally Sponsored Schemes, curtailed tax revenues without consultation and imposed conditions mandating expenditure, thereby creating artificial fiscal stress for the State. (ANI)