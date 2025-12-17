BJP leaders Brij Lal and CR Kesavan fiercely condemned Congress' Prithviraj Chavan, who claimed India was defeated in 'Operation Sindoor'. The BJP accused Congress of being 'pro-Pakistani' and demanded an apology for maligning the armed forces.

BJP Condemns Congress Leader's Remarks

BJP MP Brij Lal on Wednesday condemned former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan's statement on Operation Sindoor and alleged that the Congress has always been on the side of Pakistan. He further asserted that the party has consistently humiliated the country. The BJP MP further alleged that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, consistently insults India during his visits to abroad. "I strongly condemn this statement. The Congress party has always been pro-Pakistani. This Congress party has always humiliated the country. Their leader, Rahul Gandhi, whenever he goes abroad, insults India...The whole country is watching, and the public will teach Congress a lesson," Lal told ANI.

Additionally, BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan also slammed Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan's statement on Operation Sindoor, in which Chavan claimed that India was defeated on the first day of the operation and that Indian aircraft were shot down during the four-day conflict. Reacting to these statements, Kesavan alleged that Chavan's remarks sounded like those of a third-grade Pakistani spokesperson. The BJP National Spokesperson also demanded action against the Congress leader and called for an apology for Chavan's remarks. "Prithviraj Chavan has ranted like a third-grade Pakistani spokesperson, deliberately maligning our armed forces, calling them to be disbanded on Vijay Diwas... Why has Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi not condemned and initiated action against Prithviraj Chavan? Do they agree with his preposterous statement?... Congress has an anti-army mindset... The Supreme Court rebuked Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against the army... Chavan's statement will neither be forgotten nor forgiven by the people... Action must be initiated against him for this shameful remark and he should tender an apology...," Kesavan told ANI.

Chavan's Controversial Statement

Earlier, Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan claimed that India was defeated on the first day of Operation Sindoor and Indian aircraft were shot down during the four-day conflict. The Congress leader said, "On the first day (of Operation Sindoor), we were completely defeated. In the half-hour aerial engagement that took place on the 7th, we were fully defeated, whether people accept it or not. Indian aircraft were shot down. The Air Force was completely grounded, and not a single aircraft flew. If any aircraft had taken off from Gwalior, Bathinda, or Sirsa, there was a high probability of being shot down by Pakistan, which is why the Air Force was fully grounded."

Furthermore, he questioned the need to maintain large military forces, stating that wars will be fought in the air. "Recently, we saw during Operation Sindoor, there was not even a one-kilometre movement of the military. Whatever happened over two or three days was only an aerial war and missile warfare. In the future, too, wars will be fought in the same way. In such a situation, do we really need to maintain an army of 12 lakh soldiers, or can we make they do some other work?" he said.

About Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a response to the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people lost their lives. Pakistan retaliated, leading to a conflict from May 7 to 10. During the Operation, Indian said that it had killed over 100 terrorists in just 23 minutes using Rafale jets, SCALP missiles, and HAMMER bombs.