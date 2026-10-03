At a BJP workshop in Varanasi, National General Secretary Vinod Tawde instructed party workers to use social media to counter opposition's lies with facts, create their own narrative, and highlight the government's development work since 2014.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Vinod Tawde said that party workers should respond to the opposition's lies, deception, and rumours on social media based on truth and facts. Social media is no longer just a platform to make a presence felt, but a powerful medium to connect with the public and effectively convey one's views. He said that workers should not just follow the narrative but should create their own narrative based on facts.

At the BJP Varanasi Lok Sabha's social media workshop held at the Commissioner's Auditorium in the court, Tawde said that there is a need to disseminate information about the government's achievements and the development work done in Kashi to the public through digital platforms. He said that today is the time not only to tell the youth, but also to listen to them. The generation born after 2000 has not directly witnessed the era of governments before 2014, so the youth should be told the difference between then and now with facts. Tawde said that content should be shared on social media that tells the story of change and development. He called on workers to share with the public the stories of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in public life and the development work done in Kashi. He stressed the effective use of platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

Highlighting Kashi's Development Story

Harsh Chaturvedi, member of the National Social Media Department, gave a presentation on "Kashi Vikas Gatha." He emphasised the importance of the three Cs: Content, Creativity, and Continuity, in social media strategy. He said that since 2014, 536 of the 727 projects worth over Rs 61,000 crore in Kashi have been completed, and 191 are under construction. This figure was also released by the district administration in June 2026. Vikas Pandey, Central Social Media Officer, provided information on the changing nature of digital platforms and the nature of various platforms. He outlined the organization's strategy to increase its digital engagement and disseminate government schemes and achievements on a wider scale.

The program began with the lighting of lamps and the offering of flowers to the portraits of Deendayal Upadhyaya and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. Guests were welcomed by Regional President Ashok Chaurasia, Metropolitan President Pradeep Agrahari, and District President Ramsakal Patel. The program was conducted by Madhukar Chitransh.

Present at the workshop were State Vice President and Area In-charge Ramesh Singh, State Vice President Shankar Giri, Cabinet Minister Anil Rajbhar, Minister of State with Independent Charge Ravindra Jaiswal, Dayashankar Mishra 'Dayalu', Minister of State Hansraj Vishwakarma, District Panchayat President Poonam Maurya, Mayor Ashok Tiwari, MLA Neelkanth Tiwari, Saurabh Srivastava, Awadhesh Singh, T Ram, MLC Dharmendra Rai, Rakesh Sharma. Area Co-Media in-charge Santosh Solapurkar, Vijay Gupta, Arvind Pandey, Vipin Singh, Jagdish Tripathi, Anil Srivastava, Anoop Jaiswal, Amit Rai, Anil Gupta, Praveen Singh Gautam, Naveen Kapoor, Sanjay Sonkar, Pooja Dixit, Kusum Patel, Vinita Singh and Ashok Jatav, along with all the divisional presidents and social media coordinators and co-coordinators of the district, metropolitan and divisional levels, also marked the event. (ANI)