Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat criticised the BJP's UCC push, alleging it shows the party's inability to win elections on governance. He termed it a 'divisive agenda' and said change should not be imposed but achieved via persuasion.

BJP's UCC Push an 'Agenda of Divisiveness', Alleges Harish Rawat

Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Monday criticised the BJP-led government's push to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in all 21 NDA-ruled states before 2029, alleging that the move reflects the party's inability to win elections based on governance and development issues.

Speaking to ANI in Delhi, Rawat said the BJP's focus on UCC showed that it could not rely on the performance of its government in areas such as public welfare, development and national pride. "This implies that the BJP has acknowledged it cannot win elections based on its government's actual performance—whether regarding public welfare, development, or national pride. Their confidence is wavering, so they are reverting to their old agenda—an agenda of divisiveness," Rawat said.

'Respect Diversity, Avoid Imposition'

He said India's diversity should be respected and decisions regarding social reforms should involve communities rather than being imposed. "We must respect the diversity within our country and leave it to these communities to determine how to eradicate their own social ills. While certain regressive practices exist, they cannot be eliminated by imposition; change is better achieved through persuasion and other methods," he said.

UCC's Impact in Uttarakhand

Rawat added that several Muslim-majority countries had already adopted progressive laws and practices, while questioning the impact of the UCC in Uttarakhand. "Many Muslim nations have already adopted progressive laws and practices. The UCC did nothing for Uttarakhand. We had a marriage system rooted in traditional rituals and values, which they dismantled," he said.

He further alleged that the implementation of UCC in Uttarakhand had shifted focus towards live-in relationships and registration, which, according to him, affected traditional practices. "By shifting the focus to live-in relationships and registration, a path has been paved that dismantles the traditional... This will weaken the Sanatan tradition—and nothing else," Rawat said.

Amit Shah on UCC Implementation

Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the Uniform Civil Code would be implemented in all 21 NDA-ruled states before 2029. Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Shah said, “We introduced the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in several states. I am confident that we will implement the UCC in all 21 states governed by the BJP-led NDA before 2029...Operations such as the surgical strikes, air strikes, and Operation Sindoor have established a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, while security has been prioritised across various sectors.”(ANI)