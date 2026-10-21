BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi likened opposition leaders to the demon king Ravana, accusing them of a hidden agenda for regime change. In response, Congress MP Pawan Khera slammed the BJP for its 'anti-Constitution' mindset.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Wednesday targeted opposition leaders seeking regime change in the country. likening them to demon king Ravana from epic Ramayana. Trivedi's remarks drew a sharp retaliation from Congress MP Pawan Khera, who accused the ruling party of possessing an anti-Constitution mindset.

'Like Ravana, Their Demands Keep Emerging': BJP

Addressing a press conference, Trivedi alleged that, just like Ravana, who possessed ten heads, anti-national groups shift their demands constantly, where the satisfaction of one demand leads to another demand promptly taking its place. "In reality, much like Ravana, who possessed ten heads, if one head were severed, another would immediately emerge. Their demands are similar: satisfy one demand, and another will promptly take its place. The root cause lies at the 'navel' (the core centre)... Every enlightened individual in this nation must discern where this core centre truly lies... It is identified by the recurring use of the same phrases and terminology across every movement. Once we grasp the nature of this core, we can understand that the primary source is orchestrated by anti-religious, demonic forces intent on the destruction of India..." said Trivedi.

Drawing more similarities with Ravan, Trivedi claimed that anti-national forces are operating under disguise. He alleged that these groups possess a singular goal of achieving regime change through violent conflict and calculated conspiracy. "In the Ramayana, when Ravana arrived to abduct Mata Sita, he did not appear in his true, demonic form, but rather disguised himself as an ascetic... Today, various forces are operating under such disguises, cloaked in deception. Their true objective is not the specific demands they present... their singular goal is 'regime change' through violent conflict and calculated conspiracy..." added Trivedi.

Congress Accuses Ruling Party of 'Anti-Constitution Mindset'

Trivedi's remarks drew a sharp retaliation from Congress MP Pawan Khera, who accused the ruling party of possessing an anti-Constitution mindset. Speaking to ANI, Khera alleged that the RSS and Hindu Mahasabha in the beginning of the 1950s created a depiction of Ravana, which featured the heads of notable leaders like Sardar Patel and Jawaharlal Nehru.

Khera claimed that this incident revealed the mindset of the BJP and RSS, asserting that they view the nation's heroes and those who believe in the Constitution as Ravana. "In the beginning of the 1950s, RSS and Hindu Mahasabha even created a depiction of Ravana featuring the heads of various figures—including Sardar Patel and Nehru. This reveals their true mindset: they view the heroes of this nation—those who believe in the country’s Constitution—as 'Ravana'. To the RSS, such individuals are 'Ravana' because the RSS itself is anti-Constitution and opposed to the ideals of Baba Saheb Ambedkar..." said Khera.