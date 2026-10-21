YSRCP leaders welcomed the Supreme Court’s intervention on nomination obstruction and poll violence, calling it a rebuke to the Chandrababu govt. They demanded fair elections, security for candidates, and impartial conduct from officials.

YSRCP leaders welcomed the Supreme Court’s intervention over nomination obstruction and election violence, describing it as a "rebuke" to the Chandrababu government and officials denying opposition candidates an opportunity to contest, a release said.

Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said the directions reaffirmed the opposition’s right to equal opportunities. Welcoming relief sought for candidates across 19 municipalities, he expressed confidence that YSRCP would win substantial majorities in fair elections. He condemned five cases against MP Midhun Reddy over one incident and criminal cases against party workers who suffered attacks. "Candidates and proposers must receive access to nomination centres, he demanded, adding that the party would approach Collectors and return to court wherever obstruction continued."

Leaders Demand End to Vindictive Politics

YSRCP Lok Sabha leader Peddireddy Midhun Reddy demanded that Chandrababu and Lokesh stop vindictive politics, attacks on women and attempts to secure unopposed victories through intimidation. "Officials must resist political pressure and protect democracy regardless of the ruling party, he said. TDP workers should remember that power is temporary before participating in confrontations at their leaders’ bidding."

Officials' Impartiality Questioned

Bhumana Karunakar Reddy questioned how Chandrababu could claim elections were proceeding smoothly when Supreme Court intervention became necessary. "YSRCP placed evidence of assaults, threats and nomination obstruction before the Court, he said, demanding impartial conduct by police and election authorities and accountability for partisan officials."

MLC Lella Appi Reddy said repeated evidence-backed complaints to the SEC failed to secure justice, forcing YSRCP to approach the Court. "Police continued obstructing candidates even as directions emerged, exposing weakened institutions. Instead of seeking votes on its 27-month record, the government relied on force and intimidation, he said."

The leaders demanded effective security, CCTV surveillance, equal nomination opportunities and compliance with court directions. They affirmed that YSRCP would pursue lawful action against responsible officials and seek electoral victory through public support. Democracy must prevail over political intimidation.