    BJP releases first episode of 'Congress Files'; alleges party looted Rs 48,20,69,00,00,000 in 70 years

    In a fresh round of attack against Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the first episode of a mini series titled ‘Congress Files’. The video claimed that during Congress's rule, newspapers filled with the events of corruption, looking at which the heads of every Indian hung in shame.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 2, 2023, 4:31 PM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday published the first installment of a miniseries titled "Congress Files" in an effort to retaliate against the Congress. The BJP posted the video on its official Twitter account and urged followers to view it in an effort to demonstrate the grand old party's claimed track record of fraud and corruption in the nation.

    "In its 70 years of power, Congress has stolen Rs 48,20,69,00,00 from the people, that money could have been used for so many beneficial areas of protection and growth," the narrator said.

    "With the money Congress stole, at least 24 INS Vikrant, 300 Rafale aircraft, and 1000 Mangal Missions could have been built or acquired. However, as a result of Congress' misconduct, the nation was forced to pay a price and fell behind in the battle for advancement," the video message continued.

    The 10-year period between 2004 and 2014 during which the grand old party was in control was referred to as a "Lost Decade." The BJP further claimed in the video, "The lost decade (2004-2014) was led by Manmohan Singh, who turned a blind eye to all the corruption that kept on happening under his rule."

    According to the video, under the reign of the Congress, newspapers were overflowing with stories of corruption, which caused every Indian to hang their necks in humiliation. 

    At the end of the video message, BJP stated, “This is only the jhanki (trailer) of Congress’ corruption, the movie is still not over."

    The video message's description, "episode 1," indicates that there will be additional episodes in this series, according to the BJP. Prior to this, Congress also criticised the BJP over the Adani problem and published several sets of queries as part of the "Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun" campaign.

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2023, 4:31 PM IST
