BJP's N V Subhash raised concerns over Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's Musi project, questioning the investment and rehabilitation plans. The CM assured that all displaced residents would be rehabilitated and announced temple development.

BJP raises concerns over Musi project

BJP leader N V Subhash on Sunday raised concerns over the Musi rejuvenation project proposed by the Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, questioning investment and rehabilitation. Speaking with ANI, the BJP leader said that the CM, in his announcement of the project, did not make a clear mention of the restoration of the project, adding that the amount to be invested in the project was not accurately stated. He said that the BJP does not stand against the project, but the details create doubts.

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"The BJP has been saying right from the beginning that we are not against the Musi Rejuvenation Project, and restoration of age-old temples, but there is so much doubt. Revanth Reddy gave a presentation for 2-2.5 hours regarding the project, without a detailed project report. When the announcement came, the cost of the project was Rs 5,000 crores. Now it has gone to Rs 7,000 crores. By the time of implementation, it will be more than Rs 10,000 to 15,000 crores. But during the presentation of the project, there is ," he said.

Rehabilitation and Sentiments Questioned

He further underscored the concerns regarding the rehabilitation of people to be displaced from the region around Bapu Ghat due to the project. He said that the half-cooked statements of the government "hurt the sentiments of Hindus". "When the project was started in 2023, people expressed several concerns regarding their rehabilitation and suddenly, that has been disposed of, and after one year, a new project came, where people who have been living for years near the Bapu Ghat, the Reddy govt announced that there will be a Mahatma Gandhi statue of more than 100 ft. This kind of response, without doing any homework, is nothing but making a kind of false statement, hurting the sentiments of Hindus across the world," the BJP leader stated.

CM Revanth Reddy Responds, Assures Rehabilitation

However, on Monday, the Chief Minister said that the government formulated a roadmap for the development of Musi and assured that all the displaced will be provided rehabilitation. "The state government gives its word through you to the residents of the Musi catchment area. We will not render anyone homeless. The state government will provide rehabilitation for everyone. It will elevate the standards required for a better way of life. It will provide education and healthcare. It will offer the necessary financial assistance to women's groups to engage in business. We will not leave anyone homeless," the CM said.

Temple Development and 'Dakshina Kasi' Plans

A day prior, Reddy laid the foundation stone for the Omkareshwara Swamy and Veerabhadra Swamy temples at Manchirevula, Telangana and announced plans to develop "Dakshina Kasi" under the Musi Rejuvenation Project. The Chief Minister called it a historic occasion and said the temples would be developed on a sprawling eight acres of land with an investment of Rs 700 crore.

Highlighting the historical importance of the region, CM Reddy said the area has a history spanning 1,400 years and added that the government has taken responsibility to preserve it for future generations.

Revanth Reddy asserted that the government would complete the Musi project despite hurdles created by opposition parties. (ANI)