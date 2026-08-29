BJP Punjab president Kewal Singh Dhillon condemned the visit of three party MPs to the home of 1984 anti-Sikh riots convict Sajjan Kumar. He called the visit 'painful and unfortunate' and said the party's national president reprimanded the MPs.

BJP Punjab president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Saturday condemned the visit of three BJP MPs to the residence of 1984 anti-Sikh riots convict Sajjan Kumar to express condolences, calling it "painful and unfortunate".

"The news of three BJP MPs personally visiting the house of 1984 Sikh massacre accused Sajjan Kumar to express condolences is painful and unfortunate. BJP Punjab has nothing to do with this visit, and we strongly condemn it," Dhillon posted on X.

He said Sajjan Kumar was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of innocent Sikhs and that showing sympathy for him was an insult to the families who lost their loved ones.

BJP Leadership Takes Action

Dhillon also said BJP National President Nitin Nabin had expressed displeasure over the visit and reprimanded the three MPs, describing it as an indication of the party's seriousness towards the sentiments of the victims of the 1984 riots. "I thank Nitin Nabin Ji for this firm stand," Dhillon said.

He also said the BJP's record on the issue was clear, claiming that while the Congress had shielded the accused for 35 years, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi constituted an SIT and paved the way for justice. "Sympathy should only be for the victims and their families, who are still bearing the pain of that horror, not for the culprits," Dhillon said.

BJP sources told ANI that Nitin Nabin had pulled up party MPs Yogender Chandolia, Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Ramvir Singh Bidhuri for attending Sajjan Kumar's prayer meeting held on Friday.

Condemnation from Advocate HS Phoolka

Their presence had also drawn sharp criticism from senior BJP leader and advocate HS Phoolka, who has long campaigned for justice for victims of the anti-Sikh riots. "Strongly condemn visit of 3 MPs Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Yogender Chandolia to mass murderer Sajjan Kumar's residence to offer condolences on his death," Phoolka posted on social media.

He said sympathy should be reserved for the victims and their families, many of whom continue to live with memories of the 1984 violence, and called for a boycott of the three MPs.

Sajjan Kumar was a prominent Congress leader and former MP who was convicted in connection with murders during the anti-Sikh riots that followed the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in two cases and was serving his sentence at Tihar Jail. He died on August 20, 2026, while undergoing treatment. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)