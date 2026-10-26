BJP workers in Bhopal protested against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his derogatory remarks about PM Modi’s late father, with party leaders condemning the statement as a sign of the Congress party's political decline.

BJP Protests Against Congress Over Kharge's Remarks

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): BJP workers on Monday held a protest and marched towards the Congress office in Bhopal over Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late father. BJP MLA Bhagwandas Sabnani, who was present at the protest, condemned the remarks and said comments concerning the Prime Minister’s father would not be accepted. He warned the Congress against using such language. “We are here at the Congress office to protest against remarks made by Mallikarjun Kharge. Such comments regarding the PM's father will never be welcomed. We condemn the statement. I warn Congress to avoid using such language,” Sabnani said.

This comes after a person present at the Patna event on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not go anywhere. Responding to the remark, Kharge said, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega.”

BJP Leaders Slam Congress Leadership

Reacting to Kharge’s remarks, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami today said, “Making such absurd and inappropriate remarks about the Prime Minister’s father is entirely unbecoming in a democracy, and they have completely shattered all norms of decency.”

Earlier today, BJP national president Nitin Nabin asserted that the opposition party is operating from an entirely "bankrupt mindset" where using undignified language has become a political legacy. Condemning Kharge's rhetoric, the BJP national president alleged that targeting the Prime Minister's family has become a habitual trait of successive Congress presidents to mask their own political decline. "He is a senior, elderly individual and the national president of the Congress party; yet, the use of such language, these undignified and insulting remarks, has effectively become the legacy of the Congress. Congress presidents have consistently targeted the Prime Minister and his family, seeking to humiliate him. The Congress party is operating entirely from a bankrupt mindset, a mentality that is clearly evident within the party today," Nabin told reporters.

Criticism of Congress Political Culture

Drawing attention to the continuity of such rhetoric from the Gandhi family to the current party leadership, Nabin remarked, "Recall the kind of language once used by Sonia Gandhi. Consider how Rahul Gandhi used it on a daily basis; and now, we see the same pattern from their party president. The entire culture of the Congress is defined by the use of such unseemly language." The BJP leader maintained that the personal insults were an explicit admission of panic and defeat within the opposition ranks. "This reflects a deep-seated sense of frustration and despair within the party, which is precisely why they resort to such rhetoric," he said. Warning the Congress that the electorate will not accept insults hurled at the Prime Minister, Nabin asserted, "Let me reiterate: the Prime Minister has received the blessings of crores of people across this nation. If you choose to insult him, remember that the people of this country have held you accountable in the past, and they will continue to do so in the future." (ANI)