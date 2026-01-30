The BJP will launch a nationwide campaign from Feb 1-15 to publicise the Union Budget 2026. The party will hold 150 press conferences and run a digital campaign. MDMK's Vaiko has slammed the move, calling the budget biased against Tamil Nadu.

BJP's Nationwide Budget Outreach Campaign

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has prepared a comprehensive nationwide strategy to publicise the Union Budget 2026 and communicate its key features to the public. As part of the campaign, all Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, and senior party leaders will address the media through press conferences across the country.

The party plans to organise press conferences at nearly 150 locations nationwide. The Budget Outreach Campaign 2026 will be conducted from 1 February to 15 February, during which a series of programmes and interactions will be held to highlight the vision, priorities, and benefits of the Budget.

In addition to on-ground activities, the BJP will run an extensive digital outreach campaign. The key highlights of the Budget will be promoted across social media platforms, with active engagement of social media influencers. Special emphasis will be placed on reaching the youth and wider audiences through short video reels and digital content.

Dedicated Team to Lead Campaign

To ensure effective coordination and implementation of the campaign, the BJP has constituted a dedicated team under the leadership of National General Secretary Tarun Chugh. The team includes Saroj Pandey, Shrikant Sharma, Narendra Raina, GVL Narasimha Rao, Gopal Krishna Agrawal, Anil Antony, Sanjay Tandon, and Guru Prakash Paswan.

The party aims to take the Budget's message to every section of society and underline its commitment to inclusive growth and national development.

MDMK's Vaiko Alleges Bias Against Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) General Secretary Vaiko alleged that the upcoming Union Budget will be biased against Tamil Nadu, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of indulging in language politics and attempting to mislead the people of the state.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Vaiko said that the Centre would continue its alleged biased approach towards Tamil Nadu while attempting to appease the state rhetorically. "The Union government would once again discriminate against Tamil Nadu in the upcoming Union Budget. The BJP would try to deceive the people by praising Tamil Nadu, Bharathiar, and Sangam literature in Hindi. Prime Minister Modi's daydream of fooling Tamil Nadu will never succeed," he said.

Accusations of Hindi Imposition

Accusing the BJP-led Central government of aggressively attempting to impose Hindi and Sanskrit in the country, Vaiko said that Tamil Nadu oppose it even by "sacrificing lives," adding that further attempts in this direction will have "serious consequences."

