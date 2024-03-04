Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BJP National President JP Nadda resigns as Rajya Sabha MP

    BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda resigned as Rajya Sabha MP on Monday. The party’s national president represented the Himachal Pradesh seat in the Upper House, according to an official statement.

    BJP National President JP Nadda resigns as Rajya Sabha MP
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 8:48 PM IST

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda resigned as a Rajya Sabha MP from Himachal Pradesh on Monday after he was elected to the upper house from Gujarat last month. His resignation has been accepted by the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

    “Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, an elected member of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), representing the State of Himachal Pradesh, resigned his seat in the Rajya Sabha and his resignation has been accepted by the Chairman, Rajya Sabha w.e.f 4th March, 2024,” a Rajya Sabha parliamentary bulletin read.

    The move comes as a surprise to many, as Nadda’s tenure in the Rajya Sabha was seen as pivotal to his role as the head of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). JP Nadda’s tenure as BJP National President has seen significant developments and challenges, including managing the party’s affairs during the COVID-19 pandemic, navigating internal party dynamics, and leading election campaigns in various states.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2024, 9:08 PM IST
