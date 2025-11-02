BJP MP Jagnnath Sarkar backs a voter list revision (SIR), saying only citizens should decide India's future. TMC's Abhishek Banerjee attacks this, citing a video where Sarkar vowed to erase the India-Bangladesh border if BJP won.

BJP MP Backs Voter Revision Exercise

Following the announcement of the second phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) covering 12 states and union territories, BJP leader Jagnnath Sarkar on Saturday emphasised the need for the exercise, stating that the future of Hindustan can only be decided by its citizens and not by any outsider. "There should be SIR because the future of Hindustan can only be decided by the citizens here, not by any outsider... our party workers will also go there along with the booth-level officers who will go from door to door. It is also our responsibility that no voter is left out from voting.." he said.

TMC Slams BJP's 'Hypocrisy' Over Border Remarks

Earlier, Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had accused the BJP leadership of plunging to "new depths of hypocrisy" over contradictory statements on India-Bangladesh borders, citing a circulated video of the same BJP MP from Ranaghat.

In a post on X, Banerjee highlighted a video featuring a statement by BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar from Ranaghat, who reportedly declared that if the BJP comes to power, "there will be no borders between India and Bangladesh - both nations will become one again."

BJP MP from Ranaghat, Jagannath Sarkar, in that circulated video, was heard saying, "We make solemn promise, if we win the election this time...the barbed wire fence separating from BANGLADESH will no longer remain....the two nations will once again be reunited."

Banerjee contrasted this with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP-led central government's repeated accusations against the West Bengal government for allegedly failing to provide land to secure the same borders. "The HYPOCRISY of the BJP leadership has fallen to new depths. @BJP4India MP from Ranaghat, Jagannath Sarkar declares that if the BJP COMES TO POWER, there will be no borders between INDIA AND BANGLADESH - both nations will become ONE again! On the other hand, the same BJP government, including @HMOIndia Amit Shah, keeps blaming the West Bengal government for not giving land to 'PROTECT' the very BORDERS THEIR OWN MP WANTS TO ERASE!" Banerjee wrote.

Election Commission Announces Second Phase of SIR

Meanwhile, the first phase of the SIR was conducted in Bihar in September.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar stated that the poll body will conduct the second phase of the SIR in the following states: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

According to the Election Commission, printing and training will take place from October 28 to November 3, followed by an enumeration phase from November 4 to December 4. The draft electoral rolls will be published on December 9, followed by a claims and objections period from December 9 to January 8, 2026. The notice phase (for hearing and verification) will take place between December 9 and January 31, 2026, with publication of final electoral rolls scheduled for February 7, 2026.