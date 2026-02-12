BJP MP Jagdambika Pal slammed Rahul Gandhi's language in a heated Lok Sabha exchange. FM Sitharaman accused Congress of compromising national interests in past deals, while Rahul alleged pressure on PM Modi, prompting a privilege notice threat.

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi's Remarks in Lok Sabha

In a heated Lok Sabha exchange, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal slammed Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he "should be aware of the limits of his words and language" and questioning its place in parliamentary democracy. He further added that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hit back, accusing Congress of compromising India's interests in 2013 WTO and Sharm El Sheikh deals, while praising PM Modi's reversals and India's economic rise from 11th to 4th globally despite COVID.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Pal said, "He is the Leader of the Opposition, and he should be aware of the limits of his words and language. Is it right to make it in this parliamentary democracy?."

He further said that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responded to the remarks, pointing to historical decisions, saying, in 2013, a WTO agreement was reached, which included the situation of our maize and our farmers' grain, and that ration shops would be closed, and no one would receive free rations. In 2017, PM Modi reversed that decision. Did the Congress government mortgage its identity, surrender, or sell the country? Or the decision taken by the Congress-UPA government in Sharm El Sheikh."

Pal asserted that,"He can criticise the government as much as he wants, but the kind of accusation he's making, the way he's making it, is misleading the country... The world knows the details of the country's achievements: how India, despite COVID, has grown its economy from 11th to 4th in the world..."

Gandhi Alleges 'Pressure' on PM Modi

Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi questioned why industrialist Anil Ambani was not in jail, alleging that his name appeared in the Epstein-related files. He alleged that there was pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the India-US nuclear deal and "no PM would do what has happened in terms of "data, farmers, energy security and defence".

"I have said that I will authenticate the data I have. There are Department of Justice files on Epstein files naming Hardeep Puri and Anil Ambani. In an ongoing case against Adani, summons have been issued. The government of India has not responded for the last 18 months. There is direct pressure on the Prime Minister. The main thing is that no PM would do this in a normal situation. In a normal situation, no PM would do what has happened in terms of data, farmers, energy security and defence. Someone would do this only when there is a certain grip on them," Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament.

BJP to Move Privilege Notice

Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju yesterday said that Bharatiya Janata Party members in Lok Sabha will give a privilege notice against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi "for misleading the House and also making baseless statements".

He said Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has made baseless and false allegations against the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)