BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra dubbed Rahul Gandhi's recent statements 'unsensible,' urging the opposition to support the government amid a global crisis. Gandhi had accused PM Modi of following US and Israeli orders on the West Asia conflict.

BJP MP slams Rahul Gandhi's remarks

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manan Kumar Mishra on Wednesday hit out at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, describing his recent statements as unsensible for a person in his constitutional position. The leader of oppositiion stated that opposition parties should support the government.

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BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra, while speaking to ANI, said, " No sensible LoP would talk like this. The entire world is passing through a phase of crisis, so this is the time to strengthen the hands of India, the government, and Prime Minister Modi... PM Modi is committed to establishing peace all over the world and in such a situation, the LoP and all the opposition parties should support the government..."

Gandhi attacks PM Modi's West Asia policy

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his handling of the West Asia conflict. Amid reports of Pakistan allegedly facilitating talks between Iran and the U.S., the Congress leader alleged that PM Modi will follow the orders of America and Israel.

Further criticising the Indian government's foreign policy, Gandhi declared that the Prime Minister is not working in the interest of the country at large. Commenting on the upcoming all-party meeting on the West Asia crisis, he mentioned that he wouldn't be able to attend the meeting due to a scheduled programme in Kerala. "I would not be able to attend because I have a program in Kerala. All-party meeting should take place, but a structural blunder has been made... And this cannot be fixed, especially since the Prime Minister cannot. He will do whatever America says and will not work in the interest of the farmers and the country. He will do whatever America and Israel say," said Gandhi.

PM Modi calls for united efforts

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for combined efforts of the Centre and state governments to tackle the challenges posed against the nation amid the conflict in West Asia. PM Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha and called for a united voice promoting peace and dialogue globally, as the ongoing West Asia conflict disrupts trade, energy supplies, and affects the safety of millions of Indians in the Gulf.

India's efforts amid regional crisis

On Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted extensive efforts made by the Government of India to facilitate the return of Indian nationals from the Gulf and West Asia amid regional airspace closures and flight restrictions.

Two Indian LPG carriers, Jag Vasant and Pine Gas, have successfully transited through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, marking a significant movement in energy transport. (ANI)