BJP MP Sambit Patra defends electoral roll revisions, accusing the TMC of facilitating ghost voting by keeping deceased individuals on voter lists, while asserting that only Indian citizens are entitled to vote in the country's elections.

Sambit Patra Defends Electoral Roll Revision

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sambit Patra on Saturday launched a blistering attack on the Opposition, defended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, asserting that "only an Indian shall vote, an infiltrator shall not." He also accused former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trimming Congress (TMC) of orchestrating "ghost voting" using the names of deceased individuals on election day.

Addressing a press conference, the BJP leader underscored that the SIR is not a novel process, pointing out that out of the 12 times it has been conducted across the country, 10 took place during the Congress party's tenure. Defending the removal of 2.8 crore names under the 'Death' (D) category of the ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead, and Duplicate) list, Patra questioned why such overdue corrections were facing resistance from political rivals. "Regarding the 'D' in the ASDD category that stands for 'death'—2.8 crore names have now been removed. This process is carried out to ensure a clean electoral roll. Tell me, shouldn't these names have been removed long ago?" Patra asked.

Allegations of Ghost Voting in West Bengal

Levelling serious charges against the TMC in West Bengal, Patra alleged that deceased individuals were deliberately retained on voter rolls to rig polls. "In Bengal, countless deceased individuals were being used for 'ghost voting'. Mamata Banerjee had a detailed account, knowing exactly how many people had died in a particular area, a specific locality, or a certain colony. Lists were compiled, and on election day, TMC workers would go and cast these 'ghost votes.' This time, with the SIR, such ghost voting could not take place because the names of the deceased had been removed. That is why the frustration we see today is a natural consequence," he said.

Clarification on Electoral Roll Data

Explaining the data surrounding 13 crore entries flagged during the revision, Patra highlighted that genuine voters who shifted residences have already begun re-registering. "I have provided a full account of these 13 crore. Among those who have permanently relocated, six crore have already applied and re-registered, while others are currently in the process of doing so by filling out 'Form 6'. Even those who are marked as 'absent' can re-register. Yet, some individuals are choosing not to fill out the forms," he said.

Addressing Illegal Immigration and Opposition Claims

Taking aim at illegal immigrants, the BJP MP added, "Even though they are aware of the procedure and despite the fact that enumeration forms are delivered to their homes, they do not fill them out. They even ignore the notices sent to them. Why, one might ask? These are the infiltrators. Only an Indian shall vote; an infiltrator shall not."

Targeting Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over allegations regarding alterations to voter registration documents, Patra remarked that Kharge was being misled by his advisers. "The process is entirely clear. If you feel your vote hasn't been registered, go and fill out Form 6. Form 6 has not been amended. Kharge-ji, your only mistake is that the person providing you with tuition hasn't studied. Form 6 has not been amended. A declaration form was simply added alongside Form 6," he said.

Dismissing reports of division within the poll panel, Patra asserted that the Election Commission’s decisions were unanimous, calling out the Congress leadership for spreading falsehoods. "No matter how many times you repeat a lie, it will never become the truth. The Chief Election Commissioner and the two other Commissioners sat together, released a photograph, and issued a statement explicitly declaring that the decision was reached unanimously. Furthermore, in the affidavit submitted following the Supreme Court's notice, it is clearly stated that the Commission’s decision was unanimous. So, Kharge-ji, by repeatedly telling lies, you cannot prove Rahul Gandhi’s claims to be true," Patra added. (ANI)