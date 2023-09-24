Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BJP MP's letter controversy: BSP MP Danish Ali voices lynching concerns

    Nishikant Dubey, while condemning the remarks made by his fellow party member, also alleged that Danish Ali had used a casteist slur against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he claims provoked Ramesh Bidhuri to launch a verbal attack on the BSP leader.

    First Published Sep 24, 2023, 5:28 PM IST

    In the wake of the controversy surrounding the communal comments made by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri in the Lok Sabha, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali has leveled a serious allegation against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. This unfolding political drama revolves around the heated exchange during a parliamentary session.

    Expressing his perspective, Dubey stated, "No civilised society can accept the statement given by Ramesh Bidhuri ji in the Lok Sabha as correct... But the Lok Sabha Speaker should also investigate the indecent words and conduct of Danish Ali."

    Furthermore, Dubey emphasized that interrupting an MP during the scheduled parliamentary time and speaking while seated both fall within the purview of punishable offenses as per the rules and procedures of the Lok Sabha. He conveyed his dismay over the situation, citing his 15-year tenure as an MP and his commitment to attending parliamentary sessions from start to finish.

    In response to these allegations, Danish Ali contended that Nishikant Dubey's letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker aimed to craft a narrative surrounding his potential physical harm outside the house, given that the incident of "verbal lynching" had already transpired within the parliamentary chambers.

    The controversy originally erupted during a discussion on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission in the Lok Sabha, when Ramesh Bidhuri employed a series of objectionable and communal words against Danish Ali. This incident elicited widespread condemnation from politicians and the public on social media. Subsequently, the BJP issued a show cause notice to Bidhuri, demanding an explanation for his conduct.

