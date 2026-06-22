BJP MLA Niladri Sekhar Dana lauded the West Bengal state budget for FY 2026-27, calling it an inclusive, development-oriented plan. Unveiled by the new BJP government, the ₹4.38 lakh crore budget aims to serve all sections of society.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Niladri Sekhar Dana on Monday lauded the West Bengal state budget.

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Unveiling the first budget of the newly elected BJP government in West Bengal, Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta laid out a ₹4.38 lakh crore roadmap for FY 2026-27 on June 22, 2026. The plan tries to balance welfare-heavy spending with job creation, public sector relief, and key industrial initiatives under the "Viksit Bangla" banner.

'Budget for everyone, not for corruption': BJP MLA

Speaking to ANI, the Bankura MLA commended the government's fiscal roadmap, characterising it as a proactive, development-oriented plan that aims to serve all sections of society. "This budget has something for everyone... This is not to do scams, or steal money, but to do work... I heartily thank the state Finance Minister...," he said.

Highlighting the inclusive nature of the budget, the BJP MLA asserted that every section of society would find measures aimed at addressing their needs. "This budget is for everyone, be it rikshawwala, worker, middle-class man, businessman, everyone will find something in this budget," he said.

Emphasising the purpose of the budgetary allocations, Dana added, "This budget is not for the people who want to do corruption but for the people who want to do work."

The BJP legislator also expressed gratitude to the state's Finance Minister for presenting the budget and extended his congratulations. "I heartily thank the state Finance Minister. My congratulations to my Finance Minister for the budget, and I must ensure that every person in West Bengal is with you," Dana said.

'Attempt to bring back lost dignity': CM Adhikari

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari also hailed the first-ever budget by the BJP government in the state, calling it an "attempt to bring back the lost culture and dignity" of the state.

State Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta presented the budget for the first-ever BJP government in the state, with a net allocation of Rs 4,38,775.29 crore (Net) for the financial year 2026-2027.

Addressing a post-budget press conference in Kolkata, Suvendu Adhikari said that providing a "fear-free environment" to the citizens has been the priority of the government.

Adhikari said, "This budget for the financial year 2026-27 was presented in the state assembly. This budget is an attempt to bring back the lost culture and dignity of West Bengal. In this budget, priority has been given to the security of West Bengal, providing a fear-free environment to the citizens and reviving the culture. Education and agriculture have also been given importance. Emphasis has been laid on strengthening the Constitution in the state, stopping syndicates, extortion and creating an environment for crafts and business. There is no section which has been ignored in this budget."

(ANI)