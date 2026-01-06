BJP leader ANS Prasad highlights Union Home Minister Amit Shah's five key allegations against the DMK government, accusing the regime of being the country's most corrupt, practising dynastic politics, repressing dissent, and being anti-Hindu.

Shah's Five Allegations Against DMK

BJP leader ANS Prasad on Tuesday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has levelled five serious allegations against the DMK government and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, accusing the regime of corruption, repression, dynastic politics, being anti-Hindu, and misleading the public on central funds, and asserted that these charges demand accountability.

'Most Corrupt Government'

The BJP leader highlighted Union Home Minister Amit Shah's sharp criticism of the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu, referring to his recent remarks where he termed the DMK regime as the most corrupt in the country. During a public meeting in Pudukkottai on January 4, Shah had launched a scathing attack on the DMK, saying, "The DMK regime is the most corruption-ridden government in the country. Is it people-oriented politics for the Dravidian model government, which demands a 20% commission for any work to be done in Tamil Nadu, to rely on TASMAC revenue and loans, thereby leading the state down a path of decline?

Shah further questioned, "Is it fair that sanitation workers, teachers, anganwadi workers, doctors, farmers, and others who protest are arrested, subjected to violence, and sent to prison?"

Dynasty, Scams, and Repression

Home Minister alleged that Chief Minister involved in corruption and major scandals, said, "Chief Minister Stalin's sole aim is to make Udhayanidhi the Chief Minister! With ministers immersed in corruption, ranging from taking bribes for government jobs and going to jail, to money laundering, coal scams, and being caught in Rs. 6,000 crore scandals, can Tamil Nadu achieve development?"

Allegations of Anti-Hindu Politics

He claimed the DMK was practising "fascist-style politics" and committing "atrocities" against Hindus, routinely insulting Hindu faith and Sanatan Dharma (referring to Udhayanidhi Stalin's past remarks comparing it to diseases), imposing restrictions on Hindu processions and idol immersions. "In Tamil Nadu, fascist politics is being practiced against Hindus, Hinduism, and Hindu gods. Can the DMK government continue its repressive actions aimed at undermining the religious beliefs of Hindus, all in the name of minority vote-bank politics, thereby disrupting communal harmony?," he said in rally.

Dispute Over Central Funds

Shah added, "Until 2012, when the DMK was part of the central government, Tamil Nadu received only Rs. 1.53 lakh crore. The Modi government has allocated Rs. 11 lakh crore from 2014 to 2024 for Tamil Nadu's development--can this be concealed through false statements?"

Prasad on 'Amit Shah Fever' and Political Alliances

ANS Prasad said that Amit Shah's visit to state has got "immense benefits". Calling it a "Amit Shah Fever", Prasad said that due to electoral fear MK Stalin launching multiple schemes.

Prasad further said, "If Amit Shah begins to stay in Tamil Nadu, the DMK government will attempt to stage a drama, pretending to fulfill the 80% of promises that have remained unfulfilled for four years."

Accusations Against Communist Parties

ANS Prasad accused the Communist parties (likely CPI and CPI(M)) of deceiving the people of Tamil Nadu through fundraising methods like shaking donation boxes and hosting extravagant events, yet failing to raise sufficient funds. He claimed that, as a result, they essentially sold or pawned their party to the DMK in exchange for large sums of money (crores). "The Communists, who deceived the people of Tamil Nadu by shaking donation boxes and organising lavish events but still fell short on collections, pawned their own party to the DMK for crores. Now, unable to strike a deal, they are engaging in low-level alliance politics through covert talks with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam--can Brother Shanmugam deny this?," he said. (ANI)