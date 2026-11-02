BJP leaders Suresh Kashyap and Anurag Thakur criticized Congress for questioning constitutional institutions and the election process, accusing the opposition of spreading confusion and undermining India's democratic framework during a Shimla rally.

BJP Leaders Criticize Congress Over Electoral Allegations

November 2: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Suresh Kashyap and Anurag Thakur on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Congress over its allegations of electoral irregularities, accusing the opposition party of attempting to discredit constitutional institutions and create political instability. Addressing a BJP rally here, BJP MP from Shimla Suresh Kashyap said the Congress was questioning the Election Commission and other constitutional institutions despite having participated in elections conducted under the same system.

Kashyap Challenges Congress Stance on Democracy

Kashyap alleged that the Congress was attempting to undermine democratic institutions by raising the issue of alleged vote theft and said the BJP would continue to strengthen its political position under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He accused the opposition of spreading confusion among people and asserted that the BJP would not allow attempts to weaken the country's democratic framework. The BJP MP also criticised the Congress leadership over its repeated allegations of electoral manipulation, questioning the basis of its claims and maintaining that the party should accept the democratic mandate. Kashyap said the BJP remained committed to constitutional principles and would continue to work towards strengthening the country's democratic institutions.

Anurag Thakur Questions Congress Political Accountability

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur, addressing the gathering after Kashyap, also targeted the Congress over its allegations of vote theft and questioned its political approach. Thakur said the Congress had repeatedly raised allegations of electoral irregularities after losing elections and accused the opposition of attempting to create an atmosphere of distrust in democratic institutions. He said the Congress should explain why it continued to question electoral processes when it had won elections in different states under the same system.

Performance in Himachal Pradesh and Governance Concerns

Referring to the BJP's electoral performance in Himachal Pradesh, Thakur claimed that the party had secured victories in several local elections, including district-level and urban local body contests. He cited the BJP's performance in recent local elections as evidence that the party continued to enjoy public support despite the Congress's allegations. Thakur also referred to the Congress's demand for ballot paper voting, arguing that the opposition had questioned electronic voting machines after losing elections but had not consistently raised the same concerns when it secured victories. He said the Congress needed to accept electoral outcomes and focus on political accountability rather than repeatedly questioning the election process.

The BJP leader further accused the Congress of making promises during elections that it had failed to fulfil, including commitments relating to employment and governance. Thakur said the BJP would continue to raise issues concerning the state government and alleged that people in Himachal Pradesh were facing difficulties due to shortages of doctors in hospitals, teachers in schools and adequate water supply. He also criticised the Congress government over its handling of employment and financial issues, claiming that the state government had failed to fulfil its promises to the people. Thakur said the BJP would continue its political campaign in Himachal Pradesh and expressed confidence that the party would return to power in the state.

The rally was attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP Himachal Pradesh president Rajiv Bindal, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, Kashyap, Thakur and other party leaders. The BJP leaders accused the Congress of attempting to divert attention from governance-related issues by raising allegations against constitutional institutions. They also appealed to party workers to strengthen the BJP's organisational network and prepare for the upcoming political contests. The rally was held amid the opposition INDIA bloc's campaign against the Election Commission and its allegations of electoral irregularities. (ANI)