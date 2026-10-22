BJP leaders Jai Ram Thakur and Anurag Thakur honoured local representatives in Theog, Himachal Pradesh, confidently predicting a two-thirds majority for the party in the 2027 Assembly elections while criticizing the ruling Congress administration.

BJP Honours Grassroots Representatives in Theog

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday honoured hundreds of present and former elected representatives of Panchayati Raj institutions and urban local bodies at a programme in the Theog Assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh, as former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and former Union Minister and BJP MP Anurag Thakur predicted a two-thirds majority for the party in the 2027 Assembly elections.

The felicitation programme recognised grassroots representatives, including Pradhans, Up-Pradhans, ward members, Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad members, Block Development Committee (BDC) chairpersons, and representatives of Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats. The BJP said similar programmes were being organised across Himachal Pradesh to recognise elected representatives and strengthen its organisational network at the grassroots level.

Leadership Critique of Congress Governance

Addressing reporters in Theog, Jai Ram Thakur said the BJP would secure a decisive victory in the next Assembly elections, claiming that the party's performance in local body elections indicated growing public support. “Historic results will be witnessed in Himachal Pradesh. The BJP will win decisively, with a majority of more than two-thirds,” Jai Ram Thakur said. He also criticised the Congress government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, alleging that it had failed to fulfil its election guarantees and had created financial difficulties for the state.

Anurag Thakur on Election Projections

Anurag Thakur, meanwhile, cited the BJP's claimed performance in local body elections as an indication of the political situation ahead of 2027. “Three of the four municipal corporations, 11 of the 12 Zila Parishads and 80 per cent of the Panchayati Raj seats have gone to the BJP. These results send a clear signal that the BJP will form the government in Himachal Pradesh in 2027,” Anurag Thakur said. He said the party had also received considerable support in Theog, where a large number of elected representatives had been associated with the BJP.

Anurag Thakur alleged that the Congress government had failed to fulfil its election promises and that its guarantees had not translated into the benefits promised to the people. “The Congress has reneged on its promises. Its ‘khata-khat’ model has become a ‘khatara’ model,” he said, adding that the performance of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had also been rejected by the public. He questioned the absence of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Himachal Pradesh, alleging that they had not visited the state for years despite campaigning on promises during the previous Assembly elections.

Financial and Administrative Concerns

Thakur also raised concerns over the state's finances, claiming that Himachal Pradesh's debt had exceeded Rs 1.12 lakh crore and alleging that the government was borrowing to repay existing loans. He further claimed that thousands of educational institutions had been closed, around 1.5 lakh posts had been abolished, and pension-related liabilities of Rs 8,555 crore remained pending. He said 5,209 posts were vacant in the Education Department.

The BJP MP also accused the Congress of internal factionalism, citing differences among its leaders and alleging that the Chief Minister and the state Congress president had not adequately supported programmes associated with former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. “The BJP was united, is united and will remain united,” he said.

Responding to a question about the BJP's prospects in Shimla district, which has eight Assembly constituencies, Anurag Thakur said dissatisfaction among government employees, pensioners, unemployed youth, women, farmers and orchardists could influence the next election. “When government employees are troubled, pensioners are troubled, young people are unemployed, women are angry over unfulfilled promises and farmers and orchardists are suffering, who is happy with this government?” he asked. He said the BJP would seek a decisive mandate in the 2027 Assembly elections and predicted that the results would be historic.