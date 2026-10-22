Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy is set to visit Australia to bolster critical mineral supply chains, explore mining investments, and enhance cooperation in advanced technologies to support India's clean energy and industrial requirements.

Minister G. Kishan Reddy's Official Visit to Australia

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy will visit Australia from October 25 to 30 to strengthen cooperation between India, Australia and other countries in the fields of mining, critical minerals, advanced technologies and mineral processing. During his visit to Sydney and Melbourne, the Minister will participate in various programmes and hold extensive discussions with government representatives, mining companies, research institutions and industry leaders from Australia and other countries. The key objective of the visit is to strengthen critical mineral supply chains to meet India's growing industrial and clean energy requirements and explore opportunities to diversify sources of mineral supplies. Union Minister will also focus on investment opportunities in Indian mining projects, advanced technologies, joint research, skill development and mineral exploration. Cooperation with resource-rich countries, particularly Australia, which possesses extensive mineral reserves and advanced mining technologies, is crucial for India across the entire value chain, from mineral exploration and mining to the manufacturing of value-added products.

Itinerary and Key Engagements

The Union Minister will arrive in Sydney on October 25. On October 26, he will inaugurate the Sydney office of NMDC (National Mineral Development Corporation) and review the organisation's activities. He will also participate in the International Mining and Resources Conference and Expo (IMARC) 2026, where he will deliver a keynote address on global opportunities. On October 27, Kishan Reddy will hold a meeting with Australian Minister for Resources and Northern Australia, Madeleine King. He will also inaugurate the India Pavilion set up by NMDC at IMARC 2026. The Minister will meet leading Australian mining companies, representatives of BRAVUS and the mining delegation of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to explore opportunities for greater cooperation, investment and partnerships in the mining sector.

Expansion in Melbourne and Strategic Discussions

On October 28, Kishan Reddy will participate in a special roundtable meeting on critical minerals and rare earth elements organised in association with the Minerals Council of Australia. Anthony Chisholm, Assistant Minister for Resources, Australia, will also attend the meeting. On October 28, the Union Minister will travel to Melbourne, where he will inaugurate the Australian branch office of India's public sector enterprise, NBCC (India) Limited, formerly known as National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited. In the presence of Kishan Reddy, memoranda of understanding between NBCC and Goldfields Australia will be exchanged. The Minister will subsequently interact with members of the Indian diaspora.

On October 29, he will participate in a conference at Monash University focusing on critical minerals, emerging technologies in mining, environmental sustainability, mineral resource development, joint research and skill development. He will also visit various research facilities at the university and hold discussions with its officials. The Minister will engage with Victorian government agencies and industry representatives to explore opportunities for investment in India and the development of mining projects. Discussions with senior scientists from the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) will focus on technical expertise, professional training, developing skilled professionals for the mining sector and promoting environmentally sustainable mining practices. Kishan Reddy will return to India on October 30.

Strategic Goals and Bilateral Cooperation

The visit is aimed at taking forward the bilateral partnership between India and Australia under the Memorandum of Understanding signed in June 2020 for cooperation in critical and strategic minerals, mining, processing and coal gasification. Identifying investment opportunities in lithium, cobalt, nickel, rare earth elements and graphite projects through Khanij Bidesh India Limited (KABIL) will be among the key priorities. The visit will facilitate linkages between Indian companies and Australian mineral project developers, while exploring opportunities for partnerships in new projects and expanding avenues for securing long-term mineral supplies. Another important area of cooperation is the exploration of joint investment opportunities to establish refining and processing facilities for the production of lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate in India or third countries. The two sides will also explore ways to promote joint research in critical mineral processing technologies. The Memorandum of Understanding signed in July 2026 between the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and Geoscience Australia is expected to provide further impetus to scientific and technological cooperation. Progress in these areas will help India diversify its critical mineral supply chains, strengthen domestic processing capabilities and enhance technological expertise. It will also improve the availability of essential raw materials for electric vehicles, battery manufacturing, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing industries. The visit is expected to create further opportunities for investment, skilled employment and the production of value-added mineral products in India. Through this visit, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy aims to translate India's partnerships with Australia and other mineral-rich countries participating in the conference into practical outcomes that address India's long-term mineral requirements and strengthen the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.