Ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday criticised the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, alleging that its administration was focused solely on grooming Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for future leadership. She projected confidence in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) securing power in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to ANI, Soundararajan said, "77 is a very auspicious number for us. After the Emergency, the Janata (Party) came to power, and '77 was the regaining of democracy. So, here also, the 77th Republic Day will give us confidence and sentiment so that the DMK is defeated and the NDA will come to power." "Tamil Nadu is in the mood to agitate because the CM's only focus is to make Udhayanidhi the CM. So, he doesn't want to be friendly with the Centre, he doesn't respect the Governor or central institutions, and he disregards the Prime Minister's visits. Udhayanidhi always speaks on divisive politics," she added.

Her remarks come amid heightened political activity in the state ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

DMK observes 'Language Martyrs' Day', hits back

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, along with DMK leaders and MLAs, observed "Language Martyrs' Day" by marching in black bands and paying floral tributes to those who sacrificed their lives for the Tamil language. Nehru reiterated the state government's opposition to the alleged "Hindi imposition" and defended Tamil Nadu's commitment to protecting its linguistic heritage.

Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin also reiterated Tamil Nadu's firm opposition to the "Hindi imposition" by the central government, highlighting the historical struggle to preserve the mother tongue and warning of the decline of regional languages in other states.

Moreover, Nehru asserted that the DMK would return to power while launching a scathing attack on Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay and the AIADMK leadership. "Under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin, the DMK will once again form the government. The people of Tamil Nadu continue to stand with Stalin," he added.