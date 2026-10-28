Vizianagaram rural police successfully rescued five people trapped inside a flooded house in Dharmapuri village after heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Arnab, earning praise from local residents for their prompt and effective life-saving action.

Police Rescue Operation in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): Vizianagaram rural police rescued five people trapped inside an inundated house in Dharmapuri village of Vizianagaram mandal on Wednesday amid heavy rainfall associated with Cyclone Arnab. The rescue operation was carried out under the leadership of Vizianagaram DSP S Lakshmana Murthy, with Rural Circle Inspector B Lakshmana Rao, Rural Sub-Inspector V Prasad Rao and police personnel participating in the operation.

According to the Vizianagaram Rural Police Station, several houses in Dharmapuri village were inundated following heavy rainfall over the past two days due to the cyclone. After receiving information that five people were trapped inside a house surrounded by floodwater, rural police personnel immediately alerted the DSP and the Circle Inspector. The officers and police staff subsequently rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations to evacuate the stranded residents.

Details of the Rescue and Precautionary Measures

With the help of ropes and a JCB machine, the police safely moved all five people from the inundated house to a safer location. Following the rescue, police personnel erected barricades in the low-lying area to prevent people from entering the vulnerable zone until the floodwater recedes. The precautionary measure was taken to avoid further risks to residents amid the continuing threat posed by waterlogging.

Residents of the village expressed happiness over the prompt action taken by the police in rescuing the stranded people. They appreciated DSP S Lakshmana Murthy, Rural CI B Lakshmana Rao, Rural SI V Prasad Rao and the police staff for their efforts in carrying out the rescue operation. The rescue operation comes as district authorities remain on alert following heavy rainfall associated with Cyclone Arnab, with emergency services working to protect residents in vulnerable areas. (ANI)

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