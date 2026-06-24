A BJP leader, Samir Das, was murdered in West Tripura, leading to the arrest of two individuals. The killing ignited public fury, resulting in villagers setting fire to the house of an accused's brother before police brought the situation under control.

Two Arrested in Connection with Murder Speaking to ANI, West Tripura Superintendent of Police Namit Pathak said that two persons have been arrested in connection with the murder. "A person identified as Samir Das was murdered on Monday midnight when he was returning home after attending an invitation. Two people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the case. The motive for the murder will be known during the investigation," Pathak said. Public Outrage Leads to Arson The killing sparked anger among residents, leading to unrest in Kathaltali village. According to the SP, a group of women initially attempted to attack the residence of Swapan Sutradhar, the elder brother of one of the accused, Mithun Sutradhar. However, police personnel and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans prevented them from entering the premises.Hours later, hundreds of villagers again assembled near the residence and set the house on fire. Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control, preventing major damage. "Hours later, hundreds of villagers assembled again in front of Swapan's residence and set his house on fire, but the damage was minimal due to the timely intervention by the fire brigade personnel. Now the situation is under control," SP Pathak said. Security Strengthened, Families Relocated In view of the public anger and the possibility of further violence, the families of the two accused were shifted to a safer location by the authorities. Officer-in-Charge of Amatali Police Station, Paritosh Das, told ANI that security measures were strengthened in the area following the incident. "Families of the two accused persons were shifted to a safe place, taking into consideration public anger after the death," he said.Police have launched a detailed investigation into the murder and are probing the motive behind the crime. Additional security personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, while officials said the situation remains under control. The incident has created shockwaves across the region, with local residents demanding strict action against those responsible for the killing. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and local club secretary was allegedly brutally murdered in West Tripura district, triggering widespread public outrage and retaliatory violence in the area, police said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Samir Das, a resident of Kathaltali village in West Tripura district.According to police on Tuesday, Das was allegedly attacked and killed by two assailants late on Monday night while returning home after attending a social function.Speaking to ANI, West Tripura Superintendent of Police Namit Pathak said that two persons have been arrested in connection with the murder. "A person identified as Samir Das was murdered on Monday midnight when he was returning home after attending an invitation. Two people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the case. The motive for the murder will be known during the investigation," Pathak said.The killing sparked anger among residents, leading to unrest in Kathaltali village. According to the SP, a group of women initially attempted to attack the residence of Swapan Sutradhar, the elder brother of one of the accused, Mithun Sutradhar. However, police personnel and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans prevented them from entering the premises.Hours later, hundreds of villagers again assembled near the residence and set the house on fire. Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control, preventing major damage. "Hours later, hundreds of villagers assembled again in front of Swapan's residence and set his house on fire, but the damage was minimal due to the timely intervention by the fire brigade personnel. Now the situation is under control," SP Pathak said.In view of the public anger and the possibility of further violence, the families of the two accused were shifted to a safer location by the authorities. Officer-in-Charge of Amatali Police Station, Paritosh Das, told ANI that security measures were strengthened in the area following the incident. "Families of the two accused persons were shifted to a safe place, taking into consideration public anger after the death," he said.Police have launched a detailed investigation into the murder and are probing the motive behind the crime. Additional security personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, while officials said the situation remains under control. The incident has created shockwaves across the region, with local residents demanding strict action against those responsible for the killing. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source