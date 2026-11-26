CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has inaugurated a BJP war room in Dehradun. The facility will coordinate election operations and strategic planning for the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly polls, aiming to secure a third consecutive term for the party.

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 26 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has converted its state headquarters in Dehradun into a war room ahead of the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurating the facility on Thursday. Dhami inaugurated the facility with traditional prayers in the presence of state in-charge Ram Madhav and state BJP president Mahendra Bhatt. The party’s state headquarters will serve as the centre for managing its election-related activities in Uttarakhand over the next three months, with operations scheduled to continue until the election process concludes in March 2027.

Earlier, to strengthen its preparations for the elections, the BJP sounded its electoral bugle from Haridwar, where around 900 party leaders and office-bearers participated in a two-day extended state executive committee meeting on November 21 and 22. The meeting was held at Premnagar Ashram in Haridwar and focused on the party's organisational roadmap and electoral strategy ahead of the Assembly elections. Senior party leaders, including Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, state in-charge Ram Madhav, state co-in-charges Arvind Menon and Bansuri Swaraj, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, state president Mahendra Bhatt, and state general secretary (organisation) Phanindranath Sharma, attended the meeting.

With the aim of forming the BJP government in Uttarakhand for a third consecutive term, the extended state executive committee deliberated on the organisation's upcoming action plan and election strategy. In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the BJP returned to power for a second consecutive term, winning 47 of the 70 Assembly seats, while the Congress was reduced to 19 seats. However, the BJP suffered a major setback as the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lost the Khatima seat to Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by 6,579 votes. Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat also lost the Lalkuan seat to BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht by 17,527 votes. Despite Dhami's defeat, the BJP subsequently retained him as Chief Minister. The results also saw defeats for several prominent leaders, including AAP's chief ministerial candidate Colonel Ajay Kothiyal (retd), who lost from Gangotri. (ANI)