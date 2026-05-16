At an Ambedkar Jayanti event in Vijayawada, BJP's PVN Madhav vowed support for traditional artists. He also addressed the controversy around Bandi Sanjay Kumar, whose son faces legal charges including under the POCSO Act.

BJP Vows Support for Traditional Artists in Vijayawada

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) SC Morcha on Saturday organised a programme in Vijayawada as part of the Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations, focusing on social justice and cultural empowerment. Speaking on the occasion, Andhra Pradesh BJP President PVN Madhav said that Dappu and traditional drum culture form an integral part of India's cultural heritage and must be recognised and respected by society as well as the government.

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"Dappu and drum culture is an inseparable part of our traditions and social identity. These artists have protected our culture for generations and deserve recognition and respect from society and the government," he said.

He added that steps such as providing pensions after the age of 60 and issuing separate identity cards for traditional drummers were positive initiatives aimed at supporting the community. Madhav further said that the BJP would continue to support traditional artists by promoting welfare measures, dignity, and livelihood opportunities for them.

Madhav Addresses Bandi Sanjay Kumar Controversy

During the event, PVN Madhav also addressed the ongoing political controversy involving BJP leader and Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar. He stated that Bandi Sanjay had clarified that justice would prevail for his son and that the matter had no political connection to him personally. He alleged that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Congress were attempting to politicise the matter for electoral gain and to divert attention from their own shortcomings. He further said that the BJP remained committed to truth, transparency and the facts in the case will come out through proper investigation.

Bandi Sanjay Seeks Removal of Defamatory Content

Meanwhile, Bandi Sanjay Kumar approached the City Civil Court in Hyderabad seeking the removal of allegedly defamatory content circulating on satellite television channels, YouTube, and social media platforms linking him to a case involving his son, Bandi Sai Bageerath. In his petition, the Union Minister has requested the court to direct digital platforms and media houses to take down such content and prevent further dissemination of allegedly defamatory material. Further legal proceedings in the matter are expected as per court directions.

Legal Battle Involving Son Bandi Sai Bageerath

Earlier, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay's son and a student at Mahindra University, Bandi Sai Bageerath, approached the High Court of Telangana seeking anticipatory bail following allegations of sexual harassment. The legal battle centres on an FIR registered at Petbasheerabad Police Station, which includes charges under Sections 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for outraging modesty and sexual harassment, as well as Sections 11 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the complaint filed by the mother of the alleged victim, the accused allegedly entered into a relationship with the complainant's daughter in June 2025 under false promises of marriage and subjected her to inappropriate physical acts and pressure to consume alcohol between October 2025 and January 2026. According to the FIR, after the relationship ended on January 7, 2026, the girl allegedly attempted self-harm on two occasions later that month. (ANI)