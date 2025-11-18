Following the Nuapada by-election, BJP MP Balabhadra Majhi urged the BJD to introspect their loss. This came after BJD's Snehangini Chhuria alleged the BJP won through booth-rigging, EVM tampering and called for public protests.

BJP Hits Back at BJD

BJP MP Balabhadra Majhi criticised the opposition party in Odisha, the Biju Janata Dal, stating that they should reflect on their election loss after the BJD leader Snehangini Chhuria made allegations of booth rigging in the Nuapada by-election. Speaking to ANI, Majhi said that despite the BJP losing successive elections in Odisha in 2009, 2014, and 2019, the party never levelled such allegations against the BJD. "After they betrayed the BJP in 2009, we lost in 2009, 2014, and 2019. We never said anything like this to the BJD. If this is true, did they do the same thing?... After losing, they need to introspect as to why they lost," said Majhi.

BJD Alleges 'Booth-Rigging'

Meanwhile, BJD leader Snehangini Chhuria alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a massive mandate in the Nuapada by-election through "booth-rigging. She urged people to come out and protest, saying that the officials would not take action. Speaking to ANI, Chhuria said, ".. They (BJP) secured a massive mandate in the Nuapada by-election through booth-rigging. We don't accept this false result... This was done by rigging the booths, using government officials, police, the collector, and the district magistrate... Everyone wanted to vote for Naveen Patnaik... So, how did they get so many votes despite so much support? I even went to 10-12 booths and protested... I spoke up, and that went viral in the media... They tampered with EVMs... To gain power, they can go to extreme lengths..."

The BJD leader said that people should raise their voices and termed it a "murder" of the Constitution. "This is not right for elections. This should not happen for the Republic, for the Constitution. We condemn this... We should protest against them... The BJP government is responsible for this. The Election Commission or the Collector act on the government's orders... The officials won't do anything about that. The people have to protest... People should come out and raise their voices... This is a murder of the Constitution... Where are the voting figures coming from?... The election ends at 5 pm. How does the figure given at 5 pm change by 12 pm the next day?... BJP will come to power for the next 10 years because they engage in booth-rigging and EVM tampering..." added Chhuria.

Nuapada By-Election Result

In this by-election, the BJP candidate, Jay Dholakia, defeated the Congress candidate, Ghasi Ram Majhi. In Odisha, the Nuapada Assembly seat became vacant after the death of senior BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia in September.

The Nuapada constituency recorded a voter turnout of 83.45 per cent. (ANI)