BJP MLA-elects celebrate their victory in West Bengal, calling it the fulfillment of Syama Prasad Mukherjee's dream. They promise 'Ram Rajya' and development. Suvendu Adhikari is elected CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur.

BJP MLA-elect Jitendra Tewari on Friday said the formation of the new government in West Bengal fulfils the long-standing vision of Syama Prasad Mukherjee, calling it a moment of happiness and asserting that whatever follows will be in the interest of Bengal.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Tewari said, "This was the dream of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee... Now, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's government is being formed, which is a matter of happiness for everyone... Whatever will happen will be good for Bengal."

BJP MLAs Promise 'Ram Rajya' and Development

BJP MLA-elect Santu Pan said the BJP would usher in development and dismissed allegations of post-poll unrest. "BJP will be the one to take Bengal forward... Industry will come to Bengal, and infrastructure will rise... Everyone is talking about the post-poll violence, but not a single post-poll violence incident happened in Bengal... From today, Bengal will get 'Ram Rajya'," he stated.

BJP MLA Dibyendu Adhikari emphasised restoring peace and ending 'gunja raj' in the state. "We have to restore the peace of Bengal, end the 'gunda raj', and inspire the youth of Bengal...," he said.

BJP MLA-elect Arijit Roy said the election result reflected public rejection of the previous regime. "BJP always works for the youth... We had determination, and we have achieved victory. People of Bengal did not tolerate 15 years of an atmosphere of dictatorship, and this is the time for Bengal to move forward," he said.

BJP MLA-elect Indranil Khan also launched an attack on outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "Mamata Banerjee is so obsessed with power that she is unable to accept that the people of West Bengal have rejected her... These things happen when you get shocked... She has to accept the mandate of the people," he said.

Suvendu Adhikari Elected as Chief Minister

Meanwhile, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was on Friday elected as the BJP Legislative Party Leader in West Bengal, paving the way for him to become the state's first BJP Chief Minister. The announcement was made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah after a party meeting in Kolkata, where he said, "I announce the name of Suvendu Adhikari elected as Leader of West Bengal BJP Legislative Party."

Adhikari is set to take the oath tomorrow, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. Adhikari, who met newly elected BJP MLAs in Kolkata, had defeated outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur by over 15,000 votes. BJP has won 207 seats in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 80 seats after ruling the state for 15 years.