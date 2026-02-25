BJP Telangana chief Ramchander Rao welcomed new members from BRS and Congress, highlighting the party's growing appeal to youth. He expressed confidence in NDA's victory in upcoming polls, citing cracks within the INDI alliance.

BJP's Growing Appeal in Telangana

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana President Ramchander Rao on Wednesday welcomed new entrants as leaders from various parties, including the BRS and Congress, who joined the BJP at its state office. Speaking on the occasion, Rao highlighted the growing appeal of the party among young voters. "A large number of youth from BRS and Congress have joined the BJP. Youth are getting attracted to the BJP in Telangana... The BJP is gaining ground, and it is gaining a lot of confidence among the people... The BJP appeals to the youth that today, PM Narendra Modi has to be strengthened in the country because people like Rahul Gandhi have shamed India senselessly, and very shamelessly, they tried to lower the position of the country before the foreign delegates during the AI summit," he said.'

NDA Confident of Victory, Cites Cracks in INDI Alliance

Earlier, he exuded confidence in the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, saying that the people of both states are rejecting the INDI alliance. Speaking to ANI, Rao highlighted that "Saamna," a Marathi-language newspaper of the Shiv Sena (UBT) party, has published an editorial regarding the leadership change, which showcases that the INDI alliance is breaking apart. He further said that NDA will secure victory in the upcoming elections. "An editorial in 'Saamana' with regard to the leadership change and that too from the smaller parties like TMC, DMK and others, shows that the INDI alliance is breaking up and the present leadership in the INDI alliance has lost its confidence among the partners because the 'Saamana' newspaper belongs to the party, which is a part of the INDI alliance. It is now politically wreaking, and we are sure that it will break in future. Where they are ruling in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, the people are rejecting the INDI alliance, and the NDA government will be formed in both states," he stated. (ANI)