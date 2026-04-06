Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised BJP workers for their tireless efforts and dedication on the party's 47th Foundation Day. He highlighted their commitment to serving society and building a 'Viksit Bharat', guided by the 'India First' principle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers for their tireless efforts over more than four decades, emphasising that the party's journey is a testament to public service and dedication to good governance.

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On the occasion of the BJP's 47th Foundation Day, PM Modi extended warm greetings to party workers across the nation and highlighted their unwavering commitment, devotion and passion towards serving society.

PM Modi's Message to Party Workers

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Warm greetings to all BJP Karyakartas across the nation on the party's Sthapana Diwas. Our Party has always been at the forefront of serving society, guided by the principle of India First. Our Karyakartas are known for their selfless service, unwavering dedication and a deep passion towards good governance."

"They have worked tirelessly at the grassroots, ensuring maximum people are connected to our ideology and work. We also remember the countless workers whose dedication, sacrifice and perseverance have shaped the party's growth over decades," he further added.

The Prime Minister further stressed that the BJP aims to take India towards the dream of "Viksit Bharat" while keeping the interests and well-being of people at the centre of its vision.

"The BJP stands as a party that places the well-being of people at the centre of its vision. This is reflected in our work at the Centre and in various states. BJP remains committed to building a Viksit Bharat. May our collective resolve continue to drive this vision forward and take India to new heights of progress and prosperity," he wrote in his post.

Amit Shah Reiterates 'Nation First' Mantra

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings to party workers on the BJP's foundation day, reiterating the party's core mantra of "Nation First, Party Next, Self Last."

In a post on X, Shah highlighted the BJP's efforts in securing India's borders, strengthening internal security, setting development benchmarks and reviving the country's historical and cultural essence.

"Whether it is about securing the country's borders, strengthening internal security, setting new benchmarks for development, or rekindling the historical essence and vital spirit of Indian culture--the BJP has exemplified all these resolutions through action. The BJP's core mantra has always been clear - 'Nation First, Party Next, Self Last'. With this very foundational spirit, every BJP worker is dedicated day and night to the service of the nation," Shah wrote on X.

A Look at BJP's History

The Bharatiya Janata Party traces its origin to the Jana Sangh, which merged with the Janata Party after the Emergency in 1977 with the aim of defeating the Congress.

Later, questions of dual membership arose between RSS members and the Jana Sangh, with the ask that either the Jana Sangh members should leave the Janata Party or their membership of RSS. The issue led to the Jana Sangh members leaving the Janata Party and officially founding the BJP on April 6, 1980.

Since its formation, the BJP has produced two Prime Ministers, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi. (ANI)