Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, with other leaders, marked BJP's foundation day by hoisting the flag at 'Sri Kamalam'. He praised the party's 'Nation First' ideology and commitment to making India a developed nation by 2047 under PM Modi's leadership.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, along with state BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma and other party leaders, hoisted the BJP flag at the party's state office, 'Sri Kamalam' in Koba, Gandhinagar, on the occasion of the Bharatiya Janata Party's foundation day.

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CM Patel Emphasises Party Ideology

In a post on X, CM Patel emphasised that nationalism, public service, and good governance are synonymous with the Bharatiya Janata Party. "On the occasion of the foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the world's largest political party, heartfelt congratulations to all the invaluable workers of the party. The BJP is not merely a political organisation, but an ideology that embraces the mantra of "Nation First" and walks the path of Antyodaya for the upliftment of the last person in the queue. The majestic banyan tree that has taken shape today from the ideological seeds sown by Dr. Shyamaprasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya ji stands rooted in the ceaseless hard work and unwavering dedication of millions of workers," he said.

The Gujarat CM said that under the strong leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, new dimensions of progress and development are unfolding in the country today, fueled by the trust and cooperation of every citizen.

"We, all the workers, are fully committed with utmost sincerity to realising the resolve of a developed India by 2047. It is the triumph of this organisational strength that today India is emerging as a strong nation on the global stage. And it is this strength of the organisation that will place India at the forefront among developed nations," Bhupendra Patel posted.

From Jana Sangh to BJP: A Brief History

Bharatiya Jana Sangh was the precursor of the BJP. It was started in 1950 by former Union Minister Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, who laid the foundation of the party's ideology. The Jana Sangh merged with the Janata Party after the end of the Emergency in 1977, with the aim of defeating Congress. Later on, the question of 'dual membership' was raised between the RSS members and the Jana Sangh, with the ask that either the Jana Sangh members should leave the Janata Party or their membership of RSS. Regarding the issue, the Jana Sangh members left the Janata Party and officially founded the BJP on April 6, 1980.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has had two Prime Ministers since its formation, PM Modi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. In the 1996, 1998, and 1999 Lok Sabha elections, the party emerged as the single largest party. In the 2019 Lok Sabha, the party won 303 seats, the most in the party's history. (ANI)