On BJP's 47th Foundation Day, top leaders including PM Modi, Amit Shah, and Nitin Gadkari praised party workers' dedication. They highlighted the party's commitment to making India self-reliant, progressive, and achieving the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday extended warm greetings to the workers of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on the 47th Foundation Day of the party, hailing their dedication and asserting that the BJP has been consistently working to make India self-reliant and progressive.

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In a post on X, Gadkari wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the workers dedicated to the resolve of national service on the Founding Day of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Salutations to all the great souls who, with hard work and dedicated spirit, have strengthened the party and organisation, making it a vast banyan tree. Under the leadership of Prime Minister @narendramodi, walking on the path of nationalist ideology, the BJP is continuously striving to make the country progressive and self-reliant."

Leaders Extend Greetings

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also extended his greetings to BJP workers, praising their tireless efforts and dedication in shaping the party into "a symbol of trust."

In an X post, Mandaviya wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations on the Foundation Day of the Bharatiya Janata Party, nurtured by sacrifice, penance, and dedication. Salutations to all those great luminaries of the party and to the millions of workers whose tireless efforts have made the BJP today a symbol of the trust of every individual."

PM Modi Lauds Karyakartas' Selfless Service

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended BJP workers for their tireless efforts over more than four decades, underlining that the party's journey is a testament to public service and dedication to good governance.

On the occasion, PM Modi extended greetings to party workers nationwide and highlighted their unwavering commitment, devotion, and passion for serving society.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Warm greetings to all BJP Karyakartas across the nation on the party's Sthapana Diwas. Our Party has always been at the forefront of serving society, guided by the principle of India First. Our Karyakartas are known for their selfless service, unwavering dedication and a deep passion towards good governance. They have worked tirelessly at the grassroots, ensuring maximum people are connected to our ideology and work. We also remember the countless workers whose dedication, sacrifice and perseverance have shaped the party's growth over decades."

The Prime Minister further stressed that the BJP aims to take India towards the dream of "Viksit Bharat" while keeping the interests and well-being of people at the centre of its vision.

"The BJP stands as a party that places the well-being of people at the centre of its vision. This is reflected in our work at the Centre and in various states. BJP remains committed to building a Viksit Bharat. May our collective resolve continue to drive this vision forward and take India to new heights of progress and prosperity," he wrote in his post.

'Nation First, Party Next, Self Last': Amit Shah

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings to party workers, reiterating the party's core mantra of "Nation First, Party Next, Self Last."

In an X post, Shah highlighted the party's efforts in securing India's borders, strengthening internal security, setting development benchmarks, and reviving the country's historical and cultural essence.

"Whether it is about securing the country's borders, strengthening internal security, setting new benchmarks for development, or rekindling the historical essence and vital spirit of Indian culture--the BJP has exemplified all these resolutions through action. The BJP's core mantra has always been clear - 'Nation First, Party Next, Self Last'. With this very foundational spirit, every BJP worker is dedicated day and night to the service of the nation," Shah wrote on X.

BJP's Journey: From Jana Sangh to Power

The Bharatiya Janata Party traces its origin to the Jana Sangh, which merged with the Janata Party after the Emergency in 1977 with the aim of defeating the Congress.

Later, questions of dual membership arose between RSS members and the Jana Sangh, with the ask that either the Jana Sangh members should leave the Janata Party or their membership of RSS. The issue led to the Jana Sangh members leaving the Janata Party and officially founding the BJP on April 6, 1980.

Since its formation, the BJP has produced two Prime Ministers, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi. The party has seen a steady rise in electoral fortunes over the decades. In the Lok Sabha elections of 1996, 1998, and 1999, it emerged as the single largest party. In the 2019 general elections, the BJP won 303 seats, marking the highest number of seats in the party's history. (ANI)