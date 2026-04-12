The BJP has complained to the ECI about the appointment of contractual staff as election personnel in West Bengal's Kasba, alleging it's a breach of guidelines and a threat to fair elections. The party demands strict action against the officials.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging administrative irregularities in the appointment of election personnel in West Bengal's Kasba constituency and has sought strict action in the matter.

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BJP Outlines Specific Allegations

In a letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday, the party alleged that Returning Officer Purnima Dey issued an order on April 10, 2026, appointing contractual staff as Sector Assistants and Assistant Sector Officers.

"The individuals listed in the said order are reportedly contractual employees of the ISGPP Cell under the Panchayat & Rural Development Department, currently attached to the South 24 Parganas Zilla Parishad," the letter stated, terming it a "direct breach of Election Commission guidelines," which strictly prohibit the deployment of contractual staff in sensitive sector-level supervisory roles due to lack of institutional accountability and service protections typically available to permanent government employees.

The complaint further alleges that the said designations appear to be "deliberately fabricated to bypass scrutiny." The party supported it by the claim that these same individuals were initially designated as Sector Officers in previous orders, with their titles only being altered after objections were raised, despite no actual change in their roles or responsibilities.

Party Demands Strict ECI Intervention

Describing the action as a deliberate attempt to circumvent established norms, the BJP stated that the move amounts to a violation of the Model Code of Conduct and poses a serious threat to the integrity of free and fair elections.

The party has therefore demanded an immediate stay on the implementation of the said order, strict disciplinary action against the Returning Officer for alleged professional misconduct and bias, and a direction that only eligible and permanent government employees be deployed for election-related duties in accordance with ECI guidelines.

West Bengal is scheduled to go to the polls on April 23 and 29, with counting of votes set to take place on May 4.

(ANI)