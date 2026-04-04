UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said meeting workers is the BJP's priority to win all 12 Prayagraj seats in 2027. He dismissed Akhilesh Yadav's claims, asserting that women's dignity and development are central to the govt's agenda.

BJP's 2027 Prayagraj Goal

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday said meeting workers remains the BJP's top priority as it eyes reclaiming all 12 assembly seats in Prayagraj in the 2027 elections. Taking a swipe at Akhilesh Yadav, Maurya dismissed his claims as repeatedly rejected by the public, while asserting that women's dignity and development remain central to the government's agenda.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to reporters, he said, "Meeting workers is our priority. There are 12 assembly seats in Prayagraj in 2027. We are trying to ensure that the lotus blooms in those seats as well, which we lost last time. He (Akhilesh Yadav) has been making claims since 2014, but the public deflates his claims. Taking care of women's dignity and development is our priority."

Attack on West Bengal Government

He also launched a sharp attack on the West Bengal government, alleging it is anti-democratic and protects criminals, and claimed that the people of the state are seeking change. "We are fighting. There is an anti-democratic government in West Bengal, a government that protects criminals, a government that gives shelter to infiltrators. The people of West Bengal also want to overthrow it. I am confident that a BJP government will definitely be formed in West Bengal this time," said Maurya.

He further said that, "Mamata Didi is frustrated right now, just as Rahul Gandhi is frustrated without power in the country, and Akhilesh Yadav is restless without power in Uttar Pradesh. Similarly, those who have enjoyed the perks of power and ruined West Bengal are now losing it. Today, Bihar has progressed much further in development under Nitish Kumar's leadership, whereas West Bengal was once compared to Maharashtra. Today, West Bengal stands as one of the most backward states in the country, and I blame first the Communist Party government there and then the TMC government for the last 15 years for not bringing any development."

Maurya Slams Previous SP Rule in UP

Responding to the claim that the government is not building a green corridor, it is just for show, Maurya replied that, "Those who didn't bring development while in power were ousted by the public in 2017 for that very reason. Despite repeated attempts, they aren't able to return. It is not just about our campaigning; the people understand the character of the Samajwadi Party."

"When people remember the time under Akhilesh Yadav's leadership, they tremble. During that time, neither women nor traders were safe. An atmosphere of lawlessness prevailed, and Uttar Pradesh became known as a 'riot state' (Danga Pradesh). Remember the Kumbh Mela, Magh Mela, and Kanwar Yatra during their rule, or the atrocities against Ram devotees in Ayodhya. The SP government was one of continuous atrocities, especially against Hindus," Maurya added. (ANI)