UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya slams Rahul Gandhi’s open debate challenge to PM Modi as arrogant, while the SP accuses the BJP of crippling Lucknow traffic. The BJP maintains that the Prime Minister has strong public support and trust.

BJP Dismisses Rahul Gandhi Debate Challenge

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday asserted that the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was living in a world of arrogance and was in no position to challenge the Prime Minister. The political face-off over Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an open debate intensified on Wednesday. The BJP leaders dismissed the challenge and accused the Congress and INDIA bloc of pursuing anti-democratic politics.

Speaking to ANI, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "He is living in a world of arrogance... Rahul Gandhi is in no position to challenge the Prime Minister of the country. The people of this nation have showered so much love upon PM Modi—they have elected him as Prime Minister three times, and are now preparing to elect him for a fourth term. Therefore, such a challenge holds no merit. The public will hold Rahul Gandhi accountable for the kind of language he is using; the people themselves will deliver a verdict through the democratic process."

Samajwadi Party Criticism Over Lucknow Rally

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ashutosh Verma also alleged that the BJP had brought the entire city of Lucknow to a standstill on Tuesday during a massive rally, paralysing traffic movement and causing significant financial losses to traders during the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Speaking to ANI, Verma said the disruption had triggered immense anger among the trading community, with traders estimated to have suffered losses amounting to crores.

"The BJP brought the entire city of Lucknow to a standstill yesterday. The traffic system was left completely paralysed. There is immense anger among the traders... it is estimated that traders have suffered losses amounting to crores. How will the BJP justify this disruption caused to the traders' businesses during the auspicious occasion of Diwali?" Verma said.

Taking aim at the BJP over its criticism of Opposition parties, the SP leader said the ruling party should examine its own actions before targeting others. "When the BJP targets others, it should perhaps take a look at its own actions... You hold power in the state, in the panchayats, and in the municipal corporations—so who, exactly, is 'looting' democracy?" he said.

Alleging that democratic institutions had been compromised, Verma further said, "You have compromised—or 'hacked'—every institution. You manipulate everything to suit your own ends..."

Rahul Gandhi's Digital Campaign

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi intensified his challenge to Prime Minister Modi by launching a poll on X, asking young Indians whether they wanted to see the two leaders engage in a face-to-face open debate. Tagging senior BJP leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Gandhi urged them to convince the Prime Minister to accept his challenge.

" Youth of India, do you want to see a Rahul Gandhi vs Narendra Modi open debate? @rajnathsingh ji, @nitin_gadkari ji, @ChouhanShivraj ji, @myogiadityanath ji - you always have the PM's best interest in mind, please convince him to come," Gandhi posted on Tuesday. The poll featured two options: "Yes - Modi Ji, Daro Mat" and "No - Modi Ji, Dar Gaye".

BJP Response to Electoral Roll Revisions

Meanwhile, BJP leader Dilip Kumar Jaiswal defended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, saying that the exercise was aimed at cleaning up voter lists and had been part of the electoral process since Independence.

"... the Election Commission began the SIR in Bihar ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections. Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders launched a campaign against it, but, according to me, their campaign lost momentum once people understood the process. SIR is aimed at cleaning up electoral rolls, a process that has continued since Independence, including removing the names of deceased voters..." Jaiswal said.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also targeted the Congress and INDIA bloc, announcing that BJP National President Nitin Nabin would lead a padayatra in Gorakhpur to highlight what the party described as the Opposition's alleged conspiracy against democracy.

"Regarding the conspiracy that Congress is hatching against democracy, today BJP National President Nitin Nabin will lead a padayatra in Gorakhpur... Through these padayatras, we will expose the anti-democracy policies of Congress and the INDI alliance..." Pathak said. The political exchanges come amid an intensifying confrontation between the BJP and Opposition parties over Rahul Gandhi's demand for an open debate with the Prime Minister, as well as disagreements over the SIR exercise. (ANI)