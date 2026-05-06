After BJP swept the WB polls, TMC formed a fact-finding committee for alleged post-poll violence. BJP's Dilip Ghosh denied his party's involvement, while Mamata Banerjee accused BJP of attacks and warned the Centre of future consequences.

Post-Poll Violence Allegations and Denials

Following TMC's announcement of a fact-finding committee regarding alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal, the BJP MLA-elect from Kharagpur Sadar, Dilip Ghosh denied that BJP workers were involved in any violence.

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Speaking to ANI a day after the BJP swept the West Bengal Assembly Elections with over 200 seats, Ghosh claimed that the 2021 West Bengal Assembly post-poll was marred with violence, but there was no loss of life this time. "She (Mamata) should indeed do that - support her workers and pacify those who have lost. BJP neither perpetrates nor supports violence. Tell me if there is a single BJP worker who indulged in violence this time. Last time, 18 people were killed within 2 days in post-poll violence, " he said.

Earlier today, Mamata Banerjee announced the formation of a fact-finding committee to investigate the violence-hit areas. "We have decided to form a fact-finding committee of 10 members that will be visiting the violence-hit areas. The committee will have 5 MPs too," she said.

She also alleged an attack on the TMC headquarters and warned the Centre that they too will go through the same ordeal once they are out of power. "They even tried to capture the TMC Headquarters yesterday. Stones were pelted at Abhishek's office...You cannot torture like this. If you torture people, please understand that when you are not in power in the Centre, you will have to face the same battle. History will repeat itself. What happened in Bengal is black history. We condemn the attitude of the villain Election Commission, biased," said Banerjee.

Recounting the chaos at counting centres, Banerjee alleged she was personally targeted. She claimed that while she was leading by 30,000 votes with five rounds left, BJP candidates entered the premises with "200 CRPF personnel and 200 outside goons."

BJP's Historic Win in West Bengal

Dilip Ghosh secured victory with a margin of 30,506 votes against Trinamool Congress' Pradip Sarkar, receiving a total of 89,885 votes.

BJP's victory in West Bengal marks a significant moment for the party as it has been for long a marginal player in the state dominated for years by the Congress, Left parties and later Trinamool Congress. The BJP won 207 seats in West Bengal, performing way better than in the 2021 assembly elections, in which they won 77 seats. Trinamool Congress, which swept the last assembly poll by winning 212 seats, finished a distant second with 80 seats. (ANI)