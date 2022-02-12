BJP claims scam in Maharashtra; alleges Uddhav govt gave Rs 100 cr COVID centres contract to Raut’s partner

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya shared pictures of the IT returns acknowledgement and partnership deed claiming a major scam.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a fresh attack against the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, claimed that Uddhav Thackeray’s government has given a tea stall owner, Rajiv Salunkhe Rs 100 crore COVID Centres contracts.

According to a tweet by BJP former MP Kirit Somaiya, Sahyadri Refreshments owner Rajiv Salunkhe is a major partner of Lifeline Hospital Management Services which belongs to Sujeet Patker, a partner of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

“Chai ki Dukanwale Rajiv Salunkhe (Sahyadri Refreshments) gets ₹100 Crore COVID Centres Contracts by Thackeray Sarkar. Salunkhe is a Major Partner of Lifeline Hospital Management Services (Black Listed Company) of Sujeet Patker (Partner of Sanjay Raut),” Somaiya tweeted.

BJP leader Kirit Soumaiya has alleged that this tender has been given to Rajiv Salunke only because he is Sanjay Raut's partner. Raut is a strong leader of the Shiv Sena, on his behest, this tender has been managed by the state government.

Kirit Soumaiya further said that all these tenders have been managed through Sanjay Raut. Giving a contract to a blacklisted company exposes the corrupt face of the government. In a sensitive matter like Covid, the public will decide the accountability on corruption.