BJP President Nitin Nabin commented on TVK chief Vijay's political debut for the 2026 TN elections, saying it's 'too early to say anything'. He stressed that politics is a full-time job and that glamour alone does not guarantee stability.

BJP President Nitin Nabin on Thursday reacted to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay's political entry in the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections, stating that it is "too early to say anything about Vijay at this stage".

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In an interview with ANI, Nitin Nabin underscored the importance of dedication and hard work in politics. "In my view, he is trying for the first time, so I extend my good wishes to him. In politics, one has to work full-time. It is not something where you get something today and then decide where to go tomorrow. Time will tell how things shape up."

'Glamour Helps Mobilise, Stability Takes Time'

The BJP chief noted that it is too early to judge, acknowledging the role of glamour in drawing crowds. He emphasised that stability requires time and effort. "It is too early to say anything about Vijay at this stage. Glamour is one factor that helps in mobilising people and bringing them together, but stability comes only with time and sustained effort," he added.

BJP Focused on AIADMK Alliance

The BJP chief said that the party is focused on its current alliance with AIADMK. "We already have our own alliance with AIADMK and a working combination. If there was any requirement, discussions could have taken place, but as of now, we are working within our existing framework," he said.

TVK's Electoral Strategy and Promises

Vijay is contesting from two seats, Perambur and Trichy East, against DMK's incumbent MLAs RD Sekar and Inigo S Irudayaraj, respectively. The Perambur constituency used to be a CPI(M) bastion till 2016. RD Sekar has held the seat since winning the bypolls in 2019.

TVK has promised "anti-drug protection zones" and a monthly assistance for students. Earlier, unveiling the manifesto, Vijay announced a monthly assistance of Rs 4,000 for graduates and Rs 2,000 for diploma holders.

Tamil Nadu's Electoral Battleground

Tamil Nadu will hold elections in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main electoral contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes Congress, DMDK, and other parties.

Looking to unseat the ruling alliance are the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. (ANI)