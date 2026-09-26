Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary chaired a high-level meeting to review Indo-Nepal border issues. Attended by Union Minister Nityanand Rai, the meeting focused on strengthening security, management, and coordination to tackle illegal activities.

A high-level review meeting concerning various issues related to the Indo-Nepal border was chaired on Saturday by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary at the 'Samvad' hall in the Chief Minister's Secretariat. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary also attended the meeting.

A detailed presentation was given during the meeting covering topics related to border security, border management, law and order in border areas, and the prevention of illegal activities.

CM Emphasises Coordinated Action for Border Security

During the review meeting, the Chief Minister stated that the security of India is our supreme responsibility. Considering the sensitivity of the Indo-Nepal border, border security and management systems are being continuously strengthened. To ensure effective control over any kind of illegal activity in the border area, the SSB, Bihar Police, and central agencies should work in mutual coordination. He said that special vigilance should be maintained on infiltration, forged documents, counterfeit currency, drug trafficking, and other criminal activities in border regions.

Tackling Financial Crimes

He directed that the availability of necessary machines for the detection of counterfeit currency in border banks be ensured, alongside identifying suspicious financial transactions and fake or suspicious bank accounts for action in accordance with the rules.

Action Against Drug Trafficking

"In line with the Central Government's 'Nasha Mukt Bharat 2029' goal, effective action must be ensured against drug trafficking to prevent the movement of narcotics from the border area," CM Samrat said.

Strengthening Border Area Governance

The Chief Minister said that regular monthly coordination meetings should be held between the District Magistrates and police officers of border districts and central security and investigative agencies. Unregistered religious sites in border areas should be identified and necessary action taken according to prevailing laws and rules. Better educational facilities should be provided in the border areas.

CM Choudhary stated that to make border security effective, all concerned agencies must work with vigilance, information-sharing, and coordinated action. By strengthening the intelligence network in sensitive areas, prompt and rule-abiding action must be ensured against any suspicious activity.

High-Profile Attendees

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Deepak Kumar, Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, Director General of Police Preeta Verma, Principal Secretary of the Home Department Pankaj Kumar, DGP Special Branch Kundan Krishnan, Additional Chief Secretaries/Principal Secretaries/Secretaries of various departments, Chief Minister’s Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh, other senior police officers, and senior officials of concerned central agencies, while District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police of border districts participated via video conferencing. (ANI)