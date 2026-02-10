A BJP candidate for Makthal municipality, Erukali Mahadev, died by suicide. His family and the BJP allege he was under severe stress from sustained harassment by local Congress leaders and Minister Srihari, leading to his death. Police are investigating.

A BJP candidate contesting the Makthal municipality, Erukali Mahadev, elections in Mahbubnagar district, died by suicide on the last day of campaigning, with his family alleging sustained harassment by political opponents and local leaders. Mahadev was found dead on the last day of campaigning.

Family members allege that Mahadev was under severe mental stress following repeated harassment from local leaders since his nomination was filed. They claimed he was targeted by his opponents and was unable to cope with the pressure, which drove him to take the extreme step.

Allegations of Political Harassment

The family further alleged that Mahadev was "terrorised" during the campaign period and blamed local Congress leaders as responsible. They also accused Minister Srihari and his followers of harassment that allegedly pushed Mahadev to suicide.

The BJP is alleging that the Congress party's actions led to his suicide. BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao blamed the Congress for Mahadev's death, calling it a result of the party's "arrogant politics and mafia threats".

Ramchandra Rao has taken the name of Telangana Minister Vakati Srihari. "There are serious allegations that Mahadev took this painful decision because he could not bear the harassment by the local minister Srihari and his supporters," Rao said.

Police Launch Investigation

According to the Narayanpet Police official, "Today, in the early morning hours around 5:30 am, Mahadevappa, a 46-year-old BJP candidate from Ward 6 in Maktal Municipality, committed suicide by hanging. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter. The deceased body has been shifted for post-mortem examination."

Police have registered a case regarding the incident, and an investigation is underway.